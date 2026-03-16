Uttar Pradesh News: Dairy And Livestock Product Exports Rise Over 10 Per Cent To ₹489 Crore

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, March 16: The initiatives taken by the Yogi government to promote the livestock and dairy sector are now reflecting in rising exports.

Over the past one to one-and-a-half years, exports of dairy and other animal-based products from Uttar Pradesh have registered a notable surge.

Exports record steady growth

According to official data, exports under the category of 'dairy products, eggs, natural honey and edible animal products' stood at ₹444.10 crore during April 2023 to November 2024. This figure increased to ₹489.24 crore between April 2024 and November 2025. This represents a growth of 10.16 percent, reflecting an increase of nearly ₹45 crore.

This category is not limited to dairy products alone but also includes eggs, natural honey and other edible animal-based products.

Rising demand for these products in international markets has given fresh momentum to Uttar Pradesh’s exports.

Improved quality and infrastructure boost competitiveness

According to departmental officials, improvements in the quality of milk, ghee, paneer, butter and milk powder, along with honey and eggs, and the expansion of processing facilities have strengthened the state’s global competitiveness.

Better packaging, quality control and supply chain management have also played a crucial role.

Under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, several initiatives are being implemented in the state to strengthen the livestock and dairy sector.

The expansion of dairy processing units, strengthening of the cold chain network and adoption of modern technologies have improved product quality and boosted exports.

Support for farmers and rural economy

At the same time, livestock farmers are being provided with better cattle breeds, training, veterinary health services and financial assistance.

Encouragement to dairy cooperative societies and private dairy units has strengthened the collection and marketing system at the rural level.

The rise in exports of dairy and allied products is also a positive sign for the state’s rural economy.

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It is increasing the income of a large number of farmers and livestock rearers while also creating new employment opportunities.

Experts believe that if similar focus continues on processing, branding and expanding access to international markets, Uttar Pradesh could witness an even bigger leap in exports in this category in the coming years.