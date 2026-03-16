Uttar Pradesh News: BC Sakhis Conduct ₹45,000 Crore Rural Banking Transactions, Earn ₹120 Crore Commission

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow, 16 March: Under the Yogi government, the picture of villages in the state is changing rapidly. The campaign to economically empower rural women through the State Rural Livelihood Mission has shown a significant impact.

Through the BC Sakhi Yojana, banking services are reaching every village and more than 40 thousand women have become self-reliant while strengthening the financial condition of their families.

BC Sakhis strengthen rural banking access

For the first time in the state, rural banking has gained such momentum during the tenure of the Yogi government. BC Sakhis are working as banking correspondents in villages and providing services such as depositing and withdrawing money from accounts, Aadhaar-based transactions and payments of government schemes to the people. This has reduced the inconvenience of villagers having to travel to banks and has also opened a path for respectable employment for women.

BC Sakhis of the state are now rapidly promoting financial transactions. This figure is steadily moving towards reaching nearly 50 thousand crore rupees. Rural women have already conducted financial transactions worth about 45 thousand crore rupees. Under this, they have received nearly 120 crore rupees as commission.

Several BC Sakhis are also earning commissions of 40 to 50 thousand rupees every month, which is bringing visible improvement in the financial condition of rural families.

Over one crore women connected through Aajeevika Mission

Mission Director of the State Rural Livelihood Mission, Deepa Ranjan, said that on the initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, more than one crore women have so far been connected to Self Help Groups through the Aajeevika Mission. Women associated with Self Help Groups are now creating a distinct identity through entrepreneurship, banking and various self-employment activities.

According to Joint Mission Director of the State Rural Livelihood Mission, Janmejay Shukla, a total of 50,225 BC Sakhis have been trained in the state so far, out of which around 40 thousand women are actively working and providing banking services in rural areas.

Prayagraj leads in BC Sakhi transactions

In terms of transactions conducted through BC Sakhis, Prayagraj district ranks first in the state, where 1,030 BC Sakhis are active. This is followed by Bareilly with 890 BC Sakhis and Shahjahanpur with 813 BC Sakhis working in the district.

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The BC Sakhi model has set a new example in strengthening financial inclusion in villages while also making women self-reliant. Preparations are underway to further expand the scope of this scheme in the coming time, which will accelerate the pace of economic transformation in more villages across the state.