Uttar Pradesh News: 'Strict Action Against Overseas Job Fraudsters,' CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Swift Redressal At Janata Darshan In Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File image

Gorakhpur, December 20: On Saturday morning, despite the biting cold, the Chief Minister addressed public grievances during the Janata Darshan. At the Janata Darshan organised at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan auditorium of the Gorakhnath Temple, CM Yogi met nearly 250 people.

Strict action against agents cheating people over overseas jobs

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued clear and firm instructions to the police to take strict action against agents who cheat people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

Directions to recover money from fraudulent agents

He also directed that the entire amount duped from victims be recovered from such agents and that all those involved in these fraudulent activities be identified and proceeded against under the law. He assured everyone that there was no need to panic and that every genuine problem would be resolved effectively.

Immediate action ordered on woman’s complaint

During the interaction, a woman informed the Chief Minister that an agent had cheated her by promising to send a family member abroad. Taking immediate cognisance, CM Yogi instructed the police officials present to initiate strict action against the agent and ensure that the victim’s money was returned. He also cautioned people against falling prey to such agents, warning that illegal attempts to go abroad often lead to imprisonment.

Warning against illegal attempts to go abroad

On complaints related to policing, the Chief Minister directed that firm and prompt action be taken, stressing that there should be no delay or negligence in providing justice to victims. He warned that officials would be held accountable for any laxity in addressing public grievances.

Police told to act promptly on complaints

He instructed the administration and police to resolve issues in a timely, fair, and efficient manner, and ordered strict legal action in cases of land grabbing.

Medical assistance assured to needy citizens

Several people also sought financial assistance for medical treatment during the Janata Darshan. In response, CM Yogi directed officials to quickly complete hospital cost estimates and forward them to the government, assuring that adequate assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister’s discretionary fund.

CM Yogi interacts with children at Janata Darshan

During the programme, the Chief Minister also warmly interacted with children who had come with their families, encouraged them to attend school, and distributed chocolates to them.