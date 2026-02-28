Uttar Pradesh News: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says Arvind Kejriwal’s Acquittal In Liquor Policy Case Is ‘Moral Defeat’ For BJP

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reacts to court verdict in Delhi liquor policy case, calling Arvind Kejriwal’s acquittal a setback for BJP | File Photo

Lucknow, Feb 27: Akhilesh Yadav, national president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), reacted sharply to the recent acquittal of Arvind Kejriwal in the high-profile Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Yadav described Kejriwal’s clearing of charges by the court as akin to a “moral death penalty” for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that both truth and justice stood with the Delhi leader.

Court drops charges in liquor policy case

The remarks came soon after the Rouse Avenue Court’s decision to drop all charges against Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, along with 21 others, in the contentious liquor policy case, citing weak evidence and procedural flaws — a verdict that has stirred intense political debate nationwide.

Political reactions intensify

Yadav’s comments underscored his continued criticism of the BJP, arguing that the acquittal highlighted the alleged misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders.

He said the verdict was a blow to the BJP’s political narrative and lauded the court’s affirmation of justice, framing it as a message for upholding democratic principles ahead of upcoming elections.

The latest political exchange adds fuel to ongoing debates over high-profile legal cases involving political figures, with parties across the spectrum interpreting the outcome through contrasting lenses as the nation inches closer to key electoral battles.