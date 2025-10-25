 Uttar Pradesh News: SIT Probe Against Lawyer Akhilesh Dubey Stalls; No FIR Filed In Over 2 Months, Senior Officers Yet To Appear
The probe against lawyer Akhilesh Dubey and his associates has lost pace, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failing to file any FIR in over two months. Out of 52 complaints under investigation, no progress has been made since September 12.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 05:15 AM IST
SIT probe into lawyer Akhilesh Dubey’s alleged land scams slows down with no FIR filed in two months | File Photo

Kanpur: The probe against lawyer Akhilesh Dubey and his associates has lost pace, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failing to file any FIR in over two months. Out of 52 complaints under investigation, no progress has been made since September 12.

Senior Officers Avoiding Inquiry

Three senior officers, CO Hardoi Rishikant Shukla, ACP Lucknow Vikas Pandey, and CO Mainpuri Santosh Singh, accused of being involved in land dealings with Dubey, have not appeared before the SIT. Police officials have avoided clear answers on the delay.

Slow Progress Despite Multiple FIRs

The SIT, reconstituted in August under DCP East Satyajit Gupta, was tasked to investigate corruption and land scams involving Dubey. Despite five FIRs naming 31 accused, only five arrests have been made so far. The first case was filed on August 6 by BJP functionary Ravi Satija, alleging extortion over a fabricated rape case.

Allegations of High-Level Involvement

Sources say several senior officers and politicians are suspected of involvement in land deals through shell companies. After the transfer of the then Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar in September, the pace of the probe dropped sharply.

Stalled Operations and Pending Cases

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old Saket Nagar land dispute has been reopened, while the anti-encroachment “Operation Mahakaal” has also stalled. KDA remains silent on action regarding sealed properties linked to Dubey.

Dubey’s bail plea in a Waqf land case will be heard on October 24, while other petitions are pending in the Allahabad High Court.

