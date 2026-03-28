Uttar Pradesh News: Noida International Airport To Emerge As Global Cargo Hub, Boost Exports, Logistics With 8 Million Tonne Capacity Plan

Noida International Airport’s cargo hub to strengthen logistics and boost exports from Uttar Pradesh | File Photo

Jewar, March 28: The Noida International Airport being developed in Uttar Pradesh will not remain limited to passenger services, but is set to emerge as one of the country’s largest cargo and logistics hubs.

With a dedicated cargo terminal, multimodal connectivity, and specialised cargo routes, the region is rapidly advancing towards becoming a global trade gateway. This project, a priority of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has the potential to take the state’s economy to new heights.

Cargo capacity and infrastructure development

A state-of-the-art dedicated cargo terminal has been developed within the airport premises, with an initial capacity of around 2 million metric tonnes. The target is to expand this capacity to 8 million metric tonnes in the future.

Additionally, in the initial phase, cargo handling capacity of about 0.25 million tonnes per year has been developed, which will be scaled up to approximately 1.5 million tonnes annually.

Spread across nearly 80,000 square metres, the cargo area is being equipped with modern technology and world-class facilities to ensure international-standard logistics services.

Multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency

Noida International Airport is being developed as a multimodal cargo hub, integrating air transport with road and potential rail connectivity to facilitate seamless movement of goods.

Construction of dedicated cargo routes is underway to ensure fast and uninterrupted transport directly from industrial units to the airport.

Boost to industrial clusters and exports

Rapidly developing industrial clusters in the Yamuna Expressway region, including electronics, manufacturing, e-commerce, warehousing, and pharmaceuticals, will directly benefit from this cargo hub.

Products from industries located around the expressway will reach international markets faster, giving a boost to exports and reducing production costs.

Strengthening supply chain and industry confidence

With the dedicated cargo terminal and specialised routes, logistics processes will become more efficient and time-bound. This will strengthen the supply chain and help industries ensure timely deliveries.

Such infrastructure will enable Uttar Pradesh to move swiftly towards a 'just-in-time' supply model, enhancing the confidence of global companies.

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Gateway to global trade networks

This cargo hub at Noida International Airport will help overcome the limitations of being landlocked and directly connect Uttar Pradesh to global trade networks.

It will not only boost exports and imports but also establish the state as a major logistics and trade hub.