 Uttar Pradesh News: 'Marks Don't Matter, Patriotism Does,' Says Governor Anandiben Patel At Bareilly University Convocation
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Marks Don't Matter, Patriotism Does,' Says Governor Anandiben Patel At Bareilly University Convocation

Addressing the 23rd convocation ceremony at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel underscored the importance of patriotism as an integral part of education. She said education loses meaning if it fails to strengthen national values and character.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 07:04 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel | File Photo

Bareilly: Addressing the 23rd convocation ceremony at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel underscored the importance of patriotism as an integral part of education. She said education loses meaning if it fails to strengthen national values and character.

Educated Professionals Being Misled by Extremist Tendencies, Says Patel

Referring to recent incidents in Delhi, the Governor expressed concern that even educated professionals such as doctors and engineers were being drawn toward extremist tendencies.

“It is worrisome that those who are educated and who once taught others are now misled by destructive ideologies,” she said, urging vigilance and moral responsibility in society.

Students Must Prioritise Character and Civic Duty Over Marks

Patel stressed that students should focus not only on academic scores but also on character and civic duty. “Losing four marks doesn’t matter, but losing patriotism from our blood does,” she said, encouraging youth to contribute to national unity and progress.

Women Achieving New Milestones in Higher Education, Says Governor

She also highlighted the achievements of women in higher education and research, saying that female students are consistently achieving new milestones. Commending the university’s introduction of the Lifetime Achievement Award, she said it fosters a culture of respect for contribution and excellence in academia.

