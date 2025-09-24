Uttar Pradesh News: KGMU Study Finds Prolonged Stress Weakens Immunity, Increases Risk Of Chronic Diseases

KGMU study highlights how prolonged stress weakens immunity and raises risk of chronic diseases | File Photo

Lucknow: A joint study by the psychiatry and medicine departments of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has found that prolonged stress significantly weakens the immune system, making people prone to frequent infections and chronic diseases.

Study Details

The research involved 260 patients 151 men and 109 women aged between 25 and 40 working in government and private institutions. It revealed that excessive work pressure has lowered their immunity, leaving them vulnerable to recurring stomach issues, seasonal fevers, and viral infections.

Expert Insights

Professor Sujeet from the psychiatry department said stress management through counseling remains the most effective treatment. “Unlike seasonal illness, stressed individuals don’t recover quickly. Counseling helps reduce anxiety and restores balance,” he explained.

Professor Narsingh Verma of the medicine department noted that rapid lifestyle changes irregular meals, lack of physical activity, and heavy reliance on fast food have worsened immunity levels.

“Modern diets are dominated by carbohydrates, while essential nutrients like iron, zinc, calcium, and vitamins are missing. This has resulted in early onset of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, depression, and obesity,” he said.

Lifestyle Changes Required

Experts stressed that earlier, coarse grains, leafy vegetables, and seasonal fruits were staple diets, ensuring resilience against illness. Today, adulterated food and sedentary lifestyles are further reducing resistance and endurance. Frequent antibiotic use without medical advice also weakens internal organs over time.

The study concluded that healthier lifestyle choices, timely meals, and regular exercise can significantly reduce stress impact and improve immunity.

Precautions for healthy life

. Dinner should be eaten early and kept light

. At least 30 minutes recommended to be allocated for excersize

. Diet should be composed of 90% vegetables, pulses, salads, and dairy, with only 10% being reserved for grains.

. Intake of fast food and high-carbohydrate items is to be minimized.

. Food should be chewed thoroughly