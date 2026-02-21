 Uttar Pradesh News: Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Offers Prayers At Ram Lalla Temple During Ayodhya Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Offers Prayers At Ram Lalla Temple During Ayodhya Visit

Uttar Pradesh News: Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Offers Prayers At Ram Lalla Temple During Ayodhya Visit

Bharrat Jagdeo visited Ayodhya and offered prayers at the Ram Lalla Temple, spending nearly an hour reviewing temple development works. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome on arrival with traditional performances and tight security arrangements.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo prays at the Ram Lalla Temple while touring the grand temple complex in Ayodhya | IANS

Ayodhya, 21 February: The Vice President of Guyana, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, arrived in the holy city of Ayodhya on Saturday. Along with his delegation, he offered prayers at the Ram Lalla Temple. He also bowed in reverence at other temples within the temple complex.

Visit to temple premises

The Vice President spent nearly an hour in the temple premises and reviewed the ongoing construction works. He expressed delight after witnessing the grand and newly developed Ayodhya.

Grand welcome at airport

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Budget Session Makes History: No Leader Of Opposition In Either House For First Time
Maharashtra Budget Session Makes History: No Leader Of Opposition In Either House For First Time
Shah Rukh Khan Visits Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan's At Lilavati Hospital Amid Health Concerns- Watch VIDEO
Shah Rukh Khan Visits Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan's At Lilavati Hospital Amid Health Concerns- Watch VIDEO
Mumbai News: Activists Urge Consumers To Report Illegal 'Welfare Fund' Charges By Restaurants After MGP Complaint To CCPA
Mumbai News: Activists Urge Consumers To Report Illegal 'Welfare Fund' Charges By Restaurants After MGP Complaint To CCPA
ISL 2025–26: Vincy Barretto Strike Helps Jamshedpur FC Pip Punjab FC
ISL 2025–26: Vincy Barretto Strike Helps Jamshedpur FC Pip Punjab FC

Earlier on Saturday morning, he arrived with his delegation at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport by private aircraft. He was accorded a grand welcome at the airport with the sound of conch shells and traditional cultural performances.

Officials present at reception

He was received by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Satish Chandra Sharma, District Panchayat Chairperson Roli Singh, Mayor Mahant Girishpati Tripathi, Milkipur MLA Chandrabhan Paswan, Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, DIG Somen Verma, DM Nikhil Tikaram Funde and SP City Chakrapani Tripathi.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes ₹285 Crore Compensation To 2.51 Lakh Farmers...
article-image

Security arrangements in place

SP City Chakrapani Tripathi stated that elaborate security arrangements were made for the visit.

Follow us on