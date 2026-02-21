Uttar Pradesh News: Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Offers Prayers At Ram Lalla Temple During Ayodhya Visit

Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo prays at the Ram Lalla Temple while touring the grand temple complex in Ayodhya | IANS

Ayodhya, 21 February: The Vice President of Guyana, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, arrived in the holy city of Ayodhya on Saturday. Along with his delegation, he offered prayers at the Ram Lalla Temple. He also bowed in reverence at other temples within the temple complex.

Visit to temple premises

The Vice President spent nearly an hour in the temple premises and reviewed the ongoing construction works. He expressed delight after witnessing the grand and newly developed Ayodhya.

Photo Source: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Communication Centre of Ayodhya Dham



(Photo Source: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Communication Centre of Ayodhya Dham) pic.twitter.com/uYbwJo6JKX — IANS (@ians_india) February 21, 2026

Grand welcome at airport

Earlier on Saturday morning, he arrived with his delegation at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport by private aircraft. He was accorded a grand welcome at the airport with the sound of conch shells and traditional cultural performances.

Officials present at reception

He was received by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Satish Chandra Sharma, District Panchayat Chairperson Roli Singh, Mayor Mahant Girishpati Tripathi, Milkipur MLA Chandrabhan Paswan, Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, DIG Somen Verma, DM Nikhil Tikaram Funde and SP City Chakrapani Tripathi.

Security arrangements in place

SP City Chakrapani Tripathi stated that elaborate security arrangements were made for the visit.