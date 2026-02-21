Uttar Pradesh News: Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Offers Prayers At Ram Lalla Temple During Ayodhya Visit

Ayodhya, 21 February: The Vice President of Guyana, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, arrived in the holy city of Ayodhya on Saturday. Along with his delegation, he offered prayers at the Ram Lalla Temple. He also bowed in reverence at other temples within the temple complex.
Visit to temple premises
The Vice President spent nearly an hour in the temple premises and reviewed the ongoing construction works. He expressed delight after witnessing the grand and newly developed Ayodhya.
Grand welcome at airport
Earlier on Saturday morning, he arrived with his delegation at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport by private aircraft. He was accorded a grand welcome at the airport with the sound of conch shells and traditional cultural performances.
Officials present at reception
He was received by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Satish Chandra Sharma, District Panchayat Chairperson Roli Singh, Mayor Mahant Girishpati Tripathi, Milkipur MLA Chandrabhan Paswan, Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, DIG Somen Verma, DM Nikhil Tikaram Funde and SP City Chakrapani Tripathi.
Security arrangements in place
SP City Chakrapani Tripathi stated that elaborate security arrangements were made for the visit.