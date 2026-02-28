 Uttar Pradesh News: Funeral Dispute In Saharanpur Village Ends After Panchayat Compromise Over Religious Conversion Issue
A funeral dispute in Saharanpur village was resolved after a panchayat meeting allowed cremation at the local ground following tensions over alleged religious conversion of the deceased’s family.

UP State BureauUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 06:33 AM IST
article-image
Tension in Saharanpur village eases after panchayat allows cremation following dispute over religious conversion and use of community cremation ground | File Photo

Saharanpur, Feb 27: A funeral dispute erupted in Pinki village of Saharanpur district after some villagers prevented the cremation of a woman in her seventies, claiming her family had converted to Christianity and should not use the community cremation ground. Tension rose when mourners were stopped en route to the crematorium, prompting a heated exchange among locals and leaders.

Panchayat intervenes to resolve row

The disagreement moved to a village council meeting, where representatives and family members discussed the issue. During the panchayat discussions, it emerged that 13 families had previously converted, and once 11 agreed to reconvert to their original religion, a compromise was reached.

Cremation allowed after compromise

Following the understanding, villagers agreed that the woman’s body could be cremated at the local cremation ground according to traditional rites.

The incident highlighted sensitive community sentiments over religious identity and ritual rights, drawing attention to how social norms and traditions influence funeral practices in rural areas.

