Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath And Kaal Bhairav Temples During Varanasi Visit | VIDEO

CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Kaal Bhairav Mandir during his visit to Varanasi

Varanasi, January 17: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Varanasi on Saturday. The Chief Minister reached Varanasi after the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Integrated Court Complex in Chandauli.

Prayers at prominent temples

Here, he offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and paid obeisance at the shrine of Kashi Kotwal Kaal Bhairav.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. pic.twitter.com/iGOL9abuSn — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2026

Second visit this month

This is the second visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Varanasi in the month of January.

Rituals for public welfare

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed rituals and offered prayers at the Kashi Kotwal Kaal Bhairav Temple and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, praying for public welfare.

Interaction with children and devotees

At the Kaal Bhairav Mandir, the Chief Minister interacted with young children, enquired about their well-being, and also distributed chocolates. The Chief Minister also greeted the devotees who had come for darshan.

Leaders present

During the visit, Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, MLA Saurabh Shrivastava, Avadhesh Singh, and others were present.