Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Milk Chilling Centre In Azamgarh, Highlights Women Empowerment | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, April 6: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the newly built milk chilling centre of Shri Baba Gorakhnath Kripa Milk Producer Company in Azamgarh.

On this occasion, he said that earlier people from Azamgarh were not even given rooms in hotels or dharamshalas, but today the situation has completely changed; now people are welcomed instead of being stopped.

Remarks on development and governance

Referring to the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, he questioned whether previous governments could have accomplished this, alleging that they had fired upon Ram devotees. Highlighting the policies of the double-engine government and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said Uttar Pradesh today symbolises a new era of development, dignity and faith.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi said that the party, which limited development to Saifai, ignored Azamgarh despite repeated electoral victories there.

Women empowerment and dairy initiative

CM Yogi congratulated Neeraj, Chairperson of the milk producer company, and more than 56,000 women associated with it for achieving what once seemed impossible. He said when a woman becomes self-reliant, the entire family becomes self-reliant, forming a strong foundation for nation-building.

He noted that the company now collects 1.70 lakh litres of milk daily, ensures Rs 55 per litre for farmers and cattle rearers, and guarantees quality without adulteration. This model has strengthened farmers economically and increased their participation in nation-building.

Improved connectivity and infrastructure

CM Yogi said that due to the Purvanchal Expressway, travel time from Azamgarh to Lucknow has reduced from six hours to about 2.5–3 hours. Gorakhpur can now be reached in less than 1.5 hours, and connectivity to Varanasi and Prayagraj has also improved.

He mentioned approval of Rs 400 crore under the 'Mukhyamantri Shahri Vikas Yojana' for the Tamsa Garden Enclave housing project, where more than 2,000 plots will be developed with facilities like commercial complexes, parks, gyms, banks, schools, hospitals, substations and community centres.

He also highlighted the development of Azamgarh Airport and four-lane connectivity in all directions.

Expansion of milk producer companies

CM Yogi said Baba Gorakhnath Milk Producer Company is the fifth such unit in the state and a strong example of women empowerment. Similar companies are already operating in Jhansi, Varanasi, Agra and Lucknow.

A provision of Rs 200 crore has been made in the budget to establish new milk producer companies in Prayagraj and Bareilly.

BJP ideology and governance initiatives

CM Yogi noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party has completed 46 years since its establishment in 1980 and has entered its 47th year. He emphasized its “Nation First” ideology.

He recalled leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has become the world’s largest political force.

He also mentioned the abrogation of Article 370 and implementation of a uniform constitutional framework across the country.

Welfare schemes and achievements

CM Yogi said that the construction of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, strong action against terrorism and welfare schemes for the poor have transformed the nation.

Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala, free ration, electricity connections, and Ayushman Bharat (Rs 5 lakh free treatment) were highlighted as milestones.

He stated that Congress, SP and BSP never prioritised development in Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia and Jaunpur.

Employment and economic initiatives

CM Yogi said that:

9 lakh government jobs have been provided

Over 3 crore youth have benefited from the One District One Product scheme

More than 65 lakh jobs created through investments

Women empowerment initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Matru Vandana, Lakhpati Didi scheme and milk producer companies were also highlighted.

He praised the milk collection system involving village-level testing, chilling plants and dairy processing for products like butter, ghee and ice cream.

Livestock and rural development measures

CM Yogi said that before 2017 there were illegal slaughterhouses, but now—

Over 7,700 cow shelters are operational

Protection for 15 lakh cattle ensured

Rs 1,500 per cow per month provided under Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana

A mobile veterinary unit has been launched to provide doorstep treatment via a toll-free number. Artificial insemination services have also been introduced to improve cattle breeds.

Biogas plants are being promoted, helping women generate fuel and income.

CM Yogi emphasized the importance of alternative energy like rooftop solar and biogas, stating electricity bills can be reduced by up to 60%.

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Future goals

He urged efforts to:

Create 1 lakh “Lakhpati Didis” in Azamgarh

Increase milk production to 2 lakh litres

Beneficiaries including Ranju Singh, Kaushalya Devi, Rajkumari, Roshni Yadav, Poonam Devi and Anushka Singh were honoured.

The event was attended by Minister Anil Rajbhar, Dara Singh Chauhan, MLCs, MLAs, BJP leaders, company chairperson Neeraj, and a large number of women participants.