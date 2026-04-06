Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Computer Lab At Digvijaynath PG College In Memory Of Dr Tej Pratap Shahi | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Gorakhpur, April 6: On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a modern computer laboratory at Digvijaynath Post Graduate College, a prominent educational institution run by Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad. The laboratory has been established by the family of the college’s former teacher, Dr Tej Pratap Shahi, in his memory.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM Yogi said, “The computer lab would prove highly beneficial for students in emerging technologies, research and innovation.”

Tribute to Dr Tej Pratap Shahi

During the event, the Chief Minister appreciated the initiative taken by Dr Shahi’s family to keep alive the memories of the respected academician, popularly known as “Bachcha Babu.” He said, “The program was organised to pay tribute to Dr Shahi, who served the college for many years as a professor and was also a senior member of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad.”

The computer laboratory established by his sons will play an important role in enhancing students’ knowledge. CM Yogi Adityanath expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr Shahi’s sons, Ananya Pratap Shahi and Atirek Shahi, for this initiative and paid his humble tribute to the late academician.

Emotional recollection by CM Yogi

During the programme, Yogi Adityanath became visibly emotional while recalling Bachcha Babu’s deep devotion to the Goraksha Peeth. He said that often people fail to fully understand an individual’s true character while they are alive.

He mentioned that although he had not seen Hari Prasad Shahi, he had closely observed his sons, especially Dr Tej Pratap Shahi, and admired the way he maintained relationships and coordination with everyone. According to the Chief Minister, Dr Shahi’s life was an example of how relationships and values should be upheld.

Political and personal legacy

Dr Shahi had served as the president of the Gorakhpur unit of the Indian National Congress, and there was a time when Congress governments were in power both at the state and central levels.

Despite being associated with the Congress, Dr Shahi remained a devoted follower of the Goraksha Peeth and maintained unwavering loyalty to its values and ideals. He was among those who always stood firmly with the revered Mahant Avaidyanath, even during the most challenging circumstances.

Personal memory shared by CM

While sharing a personal memory about Dr Shahi, the Chief Minister’s voice choked with emotion. With teary eyes, he recalled, “I remember that one day in July 2020, Dr Shahi suddenly called me. After taking an appointment, he came to meet me with both his sons. I told him that he could have introduced them to me in Gorakhpur itself. He replied that he had a certain feeling and therefore wanted to personally introduce his sons to me. He said, ‘Now you are their guardian.’”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he was surprised at that moment and thought Dr Shahi might be joking. However, just a week later, he learned that Dr Shahi had contracted COVID-19. Later, when his family took him to Lucknow for treatment, he passed away.

Chief Minister remarked that it seemed Dr Shahi had sensed beforehand that it was time for him to conclude his worldly responsibilities, which is why he had personally come to meet him in Lucknow.

Event attendees and conclusion

During the programme, Dr Shahi’s family members, Ananya Shahi, Atirek Shahi and Chandni Shahi, welcomed and honoured CM Yogi Adityanath. The vote of thanks was delivered by the principal of Digvijaynath Post Graduate College, Prof. Omprakash Singh.

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Among those present at the event were Gorakhpur Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, BJP State Vice President and MLC Dharmendra Singh, Nautanwa MLA Rishi Tripathi, State Women’s Commission Vice Chairperson Charu Chaudhary, former Mayor Anju Chaudhary, Kalibari Mahant Ravindra Das, and members of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad.