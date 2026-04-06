Uttar Pradesh News: 'BJP Worker Lives For Nation And Society,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath On Foundation Day | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Gorakhpur, April 6: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The spirit of living for society and the nation has been ingrained in BJP workers since the days of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh".

He emphasized that their lives remain devoted to the principle of 'Nation First' and to fulfilling that commitment. It is due to the dedication of its workers, guided by the ideals and values of its founders, that the Bharatiya Janata Party has today emerged as the largest political party not only in India but in the world.

Foundation Day address and call to action

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at the Mansarovar Ramlila Ground on the occasion of the BJP’s 47th Foundation Day. Motivating party workers, he said that every patriot should associate with the BJP to carry forward India’s development journey for generations to come.

He added that the party’s founders inspired its workers to dedicate their lives not to individual interests but to the collective good and the nation.

Historical roots and ideological foundations

CM Yogi also informed, "In 1951, Syama Prasad Mookerjee led this political tradition as the first president of the Jana Sangh and emphasized national unity".

He noted that after independence, Congress-led governments betrayed public trust at multiple levels, including implementing permit systems and granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It was Dr Mookerjee who strongly opposed such divisive policies and raised the slogan, 'One nation cannot have two constitutions, two heads, and two symbols', ultimately sacrificing his life for this cause.

He also highlighted Deendayal Upadhyaya as a visionary who introduced the concept of 'Antyodaya', focusing on the upliftment of the last person in society.

Formation and rise of BJP

Chief Minister said the BJP was formally established on April 6, 1980, under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Despite challenging circumstances, the party remained committed to protecting India’s core values.

He noted that it is rare in global politics for a party to come to power within just 16 years of its formation, which reflects the unwavering faith of the people.

He added that as Prime Minister, Vajpayee advanced inclusive development and political stability, earning appreciation both nationally and internationally.

Modi era and key policy milestones

CM Yogi said, "A new era began in 2014 when Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister." He stated that people across the country and the world had immense faith in his leadership, believing he would bring transformative change, which he has delivered.

He added that Prime Minister Modi fulfilled the vision of 'Antyodaya' and realised Dr Mookerjee’s dream of 'One Nation, One Constitution' by abrogating Article 370 and fully integrating Jammu and Kashmir.

He also highlighted welfare initiatives such as food security, housing, healthcare, employment generation and farmer welfare.

Ram Temple and governance

Chief Minister said the long-standing resolve of building a Ram Temple, led by leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, has now been fulfilled with the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya under the double-engine government. He described it as a 'Rashtra Mandir'.

CM Yogi emphasized that the BJP has consistently delivered on its promises. There is no gap between its words and actions, he said, adding that the party has advanced the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' across the country.

Challenges and organisational focus

He noted that the BJP has faced numerous challenges, including the Emergency and political conspiracies, but has continued its journey without hesitation. He cautioned party workers that as the organisation grows, challenges will also increase, including misinformation and conspiracies, which must be countered with unity and determination.

Upcoming programmes and tributes

Chief Minister also outlined programmes leading up to April 14, marking the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar. He said that cleanliness drives will be conducted around Ambedkar statues and memorials on April 13, followed by tribute programmes on April 14. The government has also decided to install canopies over Ambedkar statues and develop surrounding parks, along with beautification efforts for statues of Ravidas and Valmiki.

Remarks by Ravi Kishan and honours

On this occasion, Ravi Kishan said BJP workers are committed to building a strong nation, with Sanatan values and the safety of women as top priorities. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 'Nation First' remains the highest priority.

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During the event, CM Yogi honoured senior party workers associated with the Jana Sangh era, recognising their long-standing contribution and dedication to the party’s growth and ideals.