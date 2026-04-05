UP CM Yogi Adityanath Discretionary Fund Disburses ₹860 Crore Benefiting 50,000 Needy Citizens Equitably

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: A strong example of sensitive and accountable governance has emerged in Uttar Pradesh, where under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund has become a major support system for the poor, deprived, and needy.

According to the latest figures, during the financial year 2025-26 (April 2025 to March 2026), nearly ₹860 crore was sanctioned through this fund and reached over 50,000 beneficiaries through public representatives from various political parties. This figure not only highlights the wide scope of assistance but also reflects the government’s humanitarian approach and priorities.

The most significant aspect of the entire process was that the distribution of assistance was carried out without any discrimination. Whether the requests came from representatives of the ruling party or the opposition, from urban or rural areas, or from economically weaker sections or families facing sudden crises - help was extended to every needy individual with equal sensitivity.

This clearly indicates that the government’s objective is not merely to run schemes but to deliver relief to the last person with a humane approach.

Under the Discretionary Fund, assistance ranged from small grants of ₹50,000 to major approvals exceeding ₹3 crore in some cases. This demonstrates that the government prioritized needs at every level, whether it was individual medical assistance, accidental emergencies, or other crisis situations.

During the previous financial year, the highest amounts were sanctioned in districts such as Ayodhya, Amethi, Barabanki, Azamgarh, Ballia, and Firozabad, largely due to some major cases.

Representatives from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as from the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and other political parties, also played an active role in helping needy individuals avail assistance under this scheme.

Another notable feature of the scheme is that the distribution of assistance has been carried out in a fair and sensitive manner. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it has been ensured that there is no scope for political discrimination. Requests from public representatives belonging to all parties - whether from the ruling side or the opposition - were addressed with equal seriousness and promptness.

The active participation of representatives from various political parties is strong evidence that the government has not only valued their role at the local level but has also entrusted them with responsibility and confidence.

The operation of the Discretionary Fund under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been guided by a practical and humanitarian principle: “Help where it is needed.” No predetermined quota or limited allocation system was applied, ensuring that assistance was based purely on the level of need rather than formalities.

Wherever and to whatever extent the requirement arose, funds were sanctioned accordingly. This approach proved particularly beneficial for patients suffering from serious illnesses, victims of accidents, or families affected by disasters, as they received timely and adequate financial support. In many cases, it prevented delays in medical treatment and helped families overcome financial distress.

The government has made the entire process not only sensitive but also swift and efficient. From receiving applications to granting approvals, the procedure was kept simple and fast so that beneficiaries did not have to go through lengthy administrative processes.

This rapid decision-making system ensured that thousands of patients and crisis-affected families received assistance in time. In several cases, especially medical emergencies, the support proved life-saving, as timely financial aid made treatment possible and provided relief during critical situations.

Through the Discretionary Fund, the government has demonstrated that direct relief can reach the needy with sensitivity and prompt decision-making. For the poor, deprived, and vulnerable sections, this fund has now become an effective immediate relief mechanism, supporting thousands of families during difficult times.

Whether it is a serious illness, an unexpected crisis, or financial hardship, the system has helped reduce the economic burden and strengthened public trust in the government.

The Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund is a special financial mechanism through which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath provides immediate financial assistance to needy individuals, institutions, or emergency situations.

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The fund operates at the discretion of CM Yogi Adityanath, meaning that decisions regarding who receives assistance and how much amount is granted are made based on the circumstances and level of need.

Its objective is to provide immediate support in cases where regular government schemes may not be sufficient or timely. Assistance is generally provided to patients suffering from serious illnesses (such as cancer, heart surgery, kidney diseases, etc.), economically weaker families, victims of accidents or sudden crises, and in certain cases for education or other special circumstances.

To receive assistance, applications are usually submitted through public representatives (MLAs/MPs) or directly to the Chief Minister’s Office, along with relevant documents such as medical reports, income certificates, and estimated expenses. After verification of the application and documents, the required amount is sanctioned according to the level of need.