UP CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Youth To Counter Opposition Narratives Ahead Of Elections | ANI

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called upon BJP’s young workers to remain vigilant and respond firmly, while maintaining decorum, to the negative narratives being spread by a frustrated and disheartened opposition on social media platforms. He said, "In view of the upcoming Assembly elections, the opposition would launch a fresh wave of fabricated allegations online, and BJP’s booth-level teams must stay strong and prepared to counter and rebut such attacks."

The Chief Minister was addressing the ‘Yuva Samvad’ programme organized by the Malviya Nagar Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s mahanagar unit on Sunday. Speaking at the event held at a marriage hall in Singhadiya, he encouraged party workers, stating that the youth must focus on development while also respecting heritage. He added, "Just as soldiers remain alert to safeguard the nation’s borders, party workers too must stay vigilant in their responsibilities."

He emphasized that booth-level workers must actively promote the achievements of the double-engine government and remain alert at their respective booths.

He urged them to stay vigilant on social media as well, noting that those who once created an identity crisis for the youth of Uttar Pradesh, having failed on all fronts, will now resort to social media. He added, "They will attempt to set negative narratives through false and fabricated allegations, and workers must be ready to counter them effectively."

He added, "To counter such narratives, workers should highlight past instances of lawlessness, including mafia dominance, extortion, insecurity of women and traders, and communal unrest during festivals. They should present evidence such as newspaper clippings and examples from that time, and respond assertively while maintaining the dignity of language."

The Chief Minister said, "Emphasis should be placed on promoting positive aspects. By creating quality content, social media platforms can be used effectively to highlight developments across sectors, thereby strengthening the campaign of the double-engine government."

CM Yogi said, "India’s youth has always stood for truth and Sanatan values." Citing examples from the lives of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Abhimanyu, Guru Gobind Singh and his four sons, Swami Vivekananda, Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Lakshmibai, Subhas Chandra Bose and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, he said these figures symbolize the power and inspiration of youth who dedicated everything for the nation and dharma.

He noted, "Uttar Pradesh is particularly fortunate, as 56 to 60 percent of the country’s working youth population resides in the state. If this energy is channelled positively, it can transform the state significantly."

The Chief Minister said, "First-time voters may not be aware of the situation in Uttar Pradesh before 2017." He said, "Riots used to occur every third day, and there was widespread fear during festivals. Lawlessness was at its peak, with mafia networks operating parallel governments in every district. Traders, professionals, and common citizens were forced to pay extortion money. Kidnappings and ransom demands were frequent, and illegal collections were rampant at taxi stands."

He cited examples from regions like Kushinagar and Maharajganj, where criminal gangs operated freely.

Electricity supply was limited, roads were in poor condition, and employment opportunities were scarce. Farmers faced distress, and women felt unsafe, with fear affecting even school attendance.

He asserted that under the present double-engine government, such conditions no longer exist.

Referring to global tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, he said, "The world has been adversely affected. Even in the United States, fuel prices have risen sharply, and neighboring countries are facing difficult situations. However, India has managed to maintain control over petroleum prices due to the sensitive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ensuring stability and no major impact domestically."

Highlighting development since 2017, CM Yogi said, "Uttar Pradesh’s economy has nearly tripled, growing from ₹13 lakh crore to ₹36 lakh crore. Per capita income has risen from ₹43,000 to ₹1.2 lakh."

He stated that nine lakh youths have been given government jobs transparently, without corruption or favoritism.

He added, "Farmers are no longer committing suicide due to increased income, and migration among youth has reduced as employment opportunities are now available locally. In Gorakhpur alone, investments worth ₹15,000 crore have led to over 300 large industries, creating employment for more than 50,000 youth."

He also elaborated on improvements in infrastructure, including roads, air connectivity, education, and healthcare, mentioning the upgraded BRD Medical College.

The Chief Minister said, "Uttar Pradesh has moved from the era of 'one district, one mafia' to “One District One Product,” along with initiatives like one district, one medical college and one district, one cuisine, which are becoming the state’s identity and a national brand.

He said, "The foundation stone for the upcoming Film City will soon be laid, which will provide significant opportunities for youth and artists."

He also mentioned the target of distributing two crore tablets and smartphones, noting that 50 lakh youths have already benefited.

CM Yogi is a source of pride: Ravi Kishan

Addressing the programme, MP Ravi Kishan said, "CM Yogi Adityanath is a source of pride for all citizens of the state." He highlighted the development work carried out across districts and the inclusive reach of government schemes.

He urged workers to ensure support for BJP in the upcoming elections by reaching every booth and household.

The event was also addressed by BJP state vice president and MLC Dr. Dharmendra Singh, who emphasized the responsibility of youth workers to communicate the achievements of the leadership to every household.

The programme was conducted by Rajesh Gupta, Mahanagar coordinator of BJP. Several public representatives, party officials, and booth-level workers were present on the occasion.