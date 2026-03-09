Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janata Darshan, Directs Officials To Resolve Public Grievances Within Stipulated Time

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with citizens and listens to their grievances during the Janata Darshan programme in Lucknow | X - @myogioffice

Lucknow, March 9: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janata Darshan’ on Monday. During the session, the Chief Minister personally approached people who had come from different parts of the state with their grievances.

He received their applications and assured them that the government is committed to resolving everyone’s legitimate problems.

He told them to return home without worry, assuring that their issues would be addressed. The Chief Minister also directed administrative and police officials in the districts to ensure that every problem is resolved within the stipulated time frame.

Entrepreneurs’ concerns addressed

During the ‘Janata Darshan’, two entrepreneurs presented their concerns before the Chief Minister. Taking their applications, the Chief Minister directed the concerned departments, particularly the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and the district administration, to ensure time-bound resolution.

The Chief Minister clearly stated, "An excellent ecosystem for investment has been created in the state. The government has implemented several transparent systems, including a single window system."

He instructed that the problems faced by entrepreneurs should be resolved on a priority basis. He firmly stated that any delay or negligence in investment and industrial development will not be tolerated.

Police and family disputes taken up

A complainant from Kasganj raised a police-related grievance before the Chief Minister, alleging delay in action in his case. In response, CM Yogi directed the Superintendent of Police to take cognisance of the matter and ensure a time-bound resolution.

Another case related to a family dispute was also presented. Taking a strict stance on a complaint related to illegal encroachment, the Chief Minister said such matters will not be tolerated. He assured the complainant that immediate action would be taken in accordance with the law.

Advice to children on reading and social media use

Some children had also accompanied their parents to the ‘Janata Darshan’. The Chief Minister gave chocolates to the children and asked them about their studies. Speaking to one child, he advised, "Read books. Use social media only as much as necessary. Excessive use can be harmful."

The Chief Minister also advised them to minimise the use of mobile phones and similar devices.