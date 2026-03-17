Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Gives ₹1 Lakh Aid To 555 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims, Highlights Boost To Religious Tourism | VIDEO

CM Yogi Adityanath distributes ₹1 lakh assistance to Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, emphasising faith-driven development and tourism growth | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, March 17: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while distributing financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to 555 pilgrims who returned from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra at a programme held at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday, gave a clear message of coordination between faith, culture, and development.

He said, "The faith of crores of devotees witnessed in events like the Prayagraj Mahakumbh not only reflects India’s cultural strength but also gives new momentum to the state’s economy. With this vision, the government is strengthening the resolve of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ by making pilgrimages more convenient, safe, and accessible."

Pilgrimage seen as a tool for unity and cultural connection

While welcoming the pilgrims who returned from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the Chief Minister also informed that completing this journey amidst difficulties, challenges, and adverse natural conditions is an extraordinary spiritual experience. In the Indian Sanatan tradition, pilgrimage is not just a religious ritual but has been a powerful medium to connect society and unite the nation.

He added that, in earlier times, people used the resources earned through their own efforts for travel and service, which provided them not only spiritual merit but also a new perspective to understand society. The establishment of religious sites across India is also rooted in this spirit.

The establishment of four Peeths in all directions by Adi Shankaracharya is a testament to this cultural unity, when despite different systems of governance, India existed as a cultural nation.

Even today, this tradition continues, and it is necessary to maintain the sanctity and dignity of religious journeys by keeping faith at the forefront so that future generations continue to be inspired by these values.

Infrastructure and facilities being expanded for pilgrims

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Giving priority to the convenience of pilgrims, the Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan was constructed in Ghaziabad in the year 2017-18, which serves as the first stop of the journey and where necessary formalities of the Ministry of External Affairs are completed. With changing times, the nature of pilgrimages has also evolved. The number of pilgrims has increased rapidly. In the year 2025, about 164 crore devotees visited the state, out of which 66 crore came to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh alone. The increasing number of devotees at major pilgrimage sites such as Kashi, Ayodhya, and Mathura Vrindavan is both a challenge and an opportunity. Keeping this in mind, the government is continuously strengthening transportation, accommodation, and other basic facilities."

Chief Minister also informed that, since the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra takes place outside the country, geographical and administrative challenges remain there. In such a situation, the Government of India and the state government can provide better facilities within the country, while the onward journey requires cooperation from other countries. Despite difficult conditions, devotees complete this journey with faith to have the darshan of Lord Shiva.

Religious tourism linked to economic growth and employment

CM Yogi stated, "The focus of the double engine government is to promote the immense potential of religious tourism while creating opportunities for development and employment. In the last 8 to 9 years, extensive development work has been carried out at several pilgrimage sites, including Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Vindhyachal, Naimisharanya, and Mathura Vrindavan. Along with this, considering the need for medical and other facilities as expressed by pilgrims, efforts will be made to develop additional arrangements in Ghaziabad in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs. The government is also emphasising proper maintenance of the created facilities and ensuring the preservation of religious and cultural heritage."

CM Yogi Adityanath said the government is continuously making efforts to make religious journeys more convenient in the future, under which work is also being done to make the Rameswaram Yatra easier for devotees from Uttar Pradesh, so that the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ is strengthened.

Wide publicity through the Tourism, Culture, and Religious Affairs Department is necessary so that more people connect with these sites and strengthen the state’s economy. The Prayagraj Mahakumbh is a major example of this, where the arrival of 66 crore devotees has given new momentum to economic activities and connected people from across the country.

Mahakumbh experience highlights faith and public response

Chief Minister also added that devotees who came to the Mahakumbh appreciated the state’s improved roads, better arrangements, security, and positive environment. Many devotees walked long distances to reach the Sangam and, after taking a holy dip with complete faith, returned with deep emotion.

During this time, some attempts were made by certain people to provoke, but the devotees rejected them and made it clear that their faith is supreme. This shows that with true faith, a person can overcome every difficulty and reach their destination, and with the same spirit, the government is fully sensitive and committed to expanding facilities.

Government support for pilgrims emphasised

Chief Minister said that, along with promoting religious tourism, it is our collective responsibility to maintain its dignity and sanctity with devotion. While congratulating the 555 pilgrims who returned from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, he said that the financial assistance provided by the Government of Uttar Pradesh is not just help but a support system, which reflects that the government stands with devotees at every step.

He expressed confidence that this support will help in further strengthening pilgrimages in the future. He also prayed to Lord Mahadev that this journey and assistance make the personal, family, and social lives of all pilgrims stronger and more prosperous.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed cheques of ₹1 lakh each to 10 pilgrims on the stage during the programme for completing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. During the event, he appreciated the courage and faith of the pilgrims.

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On this occasion, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, MLA O.P. Srivastava, Legislative Council Members Mukesh Sharma and Ramchandra Pradhan, Additional Chief Secretary Tourism, Culture, and Religious Affairs Department Amit Abhijat, Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Committee K.K. Singh, and other officials were present.