World Bank, UP Govt Sign ₹2,500 Crore Deal To Boost Air Quality Under Clean Air Program

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow, March 17: With the objective of improving air quality in Uttar Pradesh, a significant agreement has been signed in New Delhi between the World Bank, the Government of India, and the State Government. Under this agreement, the Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Program will receive financial assistance of USD 299.66 million.

Program aims at integrated air quality solutions

The primary objective of the program is to promote integrated solutions for improving air quality and cleanliness across key sectors such as transport, agriculture, and industry, benefiting not only Uttar Pradesh but also neighbouring states.

The MoU has been signed in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Agreement signed by key officials

It was signed on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Government by B. Chandrakala, CEO of the Clean Air Management Authority and Secretary of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department; on behalf of the Government of India by Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; and on behalf of the World Bank by Paul Procee, Acting Country Director for India.

Focus on sustainable growth and clean environment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh is moving steadily toward becoming a USD 1 trillion economy. Economic growth, productivity, and environmental balance complement each other.

Through this program, prosperity will be measured not only by GDP but also by clean skies, healthy citizens, and a sustainable environment."

Paul Procee, Acting Country Director of the World Bank in India, said, "The program will help leverage approximately USD 150 million in private capital in the transport and MSME sectors. It will also support investments in electric buses and three-wheelers, emission monitoring systems in industries, and the adoption of clean technologies to enhance productivity."

Key benefits and long-term impact

The program will provide clean cooking solutions to 3.9 million households in the state and support more than 700 brick kilns in adopting resource-efficient technologies.

It will also encourage the efficient use of fertilisers to enhance farmers’ productivity.

This program is part of the World Bank’s Indo-Gangetic Plains and Himalayan Foothills Regional Air Quality Management initiative, which has a maturity period of 10 years.

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This joint initiative of the World Bank and the Uttar Pradesh Government will not only help the state tackle air pollution but also strengthen its path toward environmentally sustainable development.