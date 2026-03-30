Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Honorarium Hike For Anganwadi Workers, Over 3 Lakh To Benefit

CM Yogi Adityanath announces honorarium hike and distributes smartphones to Anganwadi workers in Lucknow | File Photo

Lucknow, March 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a major hike in honorariums for Anganwadi workers and helpers, benefiting over three lakh workers across the state. The announcement was made during a government programme in Lucknow, where smartphones were also distributed to thousands of workers.

Focus on grassroots services

The Chief Minister emphasised that Anganwadi workers play a crucial role in strengthening child nutrition and maternal health services at the grassroots level. He assured that they would receive a “respectable and minimum guaranteed honorarium” soon.

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Boost to welfare implementation

The move is aimed at improving service delivery, boosting morale, and ensuring better implementation of welfare schemes, while also addressing long-standing demands of Anganwadi staff in the state.