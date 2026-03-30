 Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Honorarium Hike For Anganwadi Workers, Over 3 Lakh To Benefit
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HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Honorarium Hike For Anganwadi Workers, Over 3 Lakh To Benefit

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Honorarium Hike For Anganwadi Workers, Over 3 Lakh To Benefit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a hike in honorariums for over three lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers. The move aims to boost morale and improve service delivery in child nutrition and maternal health, alongside the distribution of smartphones to strengthen grassroots implementation.

UP State BureauUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
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CM Yogi Adityanath announces honorarium hike and distributes smartphones to Anganwadi workers in Lucknow | File Photo

Lucknow, March 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a major hike in honorariums for Anganwadi workers and helpers, benefiting over three lakh workers across the state. The announcement was made during a government programme in Lucknow, where smartphones were also distributed to thousands of workers.

Focus on grassroots services

The Chief Minister emphasised that Anganwadi workers play a crucial role in strengthening child nutrition and maternal health services at the grassroots level. He assured that they would receive a “respectable and minimum guaranteed honorarium” soon.

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Boost to welfare implementation

The move is aimed at improving service delivery, boosting morale, and ensuring better implementation of welfare schemes, while also addressing long-standing demands of Anganwadi staff in the state.

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