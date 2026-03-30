UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes ₹3,350 Crore Scholarships To Empower Millions Of Students Statewide | ANI

Lucknow: Setting a new benchmark in the field of education in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed scholarships and fee reimbursements to around 2.8 million students. This landmark initiative took place on Monday in Lucknow during a scholarship and fee reimbursement transfer program for students from underprivileged and weaker sections.

The event marked a record, with ₹3,350 crore disbursed to empower students from disadvantaged backgrounds and help them move forward.

The program not only showcased the achievements of various schemes but also reflected the aspirations and renewed hope among students whose futures have been positively impacted by this assistance.

This initiative stands not just as financial support but as a broader effort toward social empowerment through education, where the visible confidence and hope among students is the true measure of success.

In FY 2025-26, approximately 6.7 million students have already received around ₹4,800 crore in scholarships.

Beginning of a new educational transformation

As Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released the scholarship funds into students’ accounts at the click of a button, the auditorium echoed with applause.

Students including Deependra Kumar, Neha Singh, Vaibhavkar Pathak, Sujit, Divyanshi, Nihal Fatima, Paridhi Pandey, and Monika were awarded scholarship certificates. Their faces reflected pride and confidence as they posed with the Chief Minister.

During the event, beneficiaries of the National Family Benefit Scheme were also provided financial assistance certificates.

Beneficiaries such as Deepmala, Archana, Shalini Verma, and Sarveshwati received certificates from the Chief Minister.

Timely Scholarships Bring Major Relief

The program highlighted improvements in the scholarship distribution system. Previously disbursed at the end of the academic session, scholarships are now being released starting October 2.

Plans are also underway to introduce a semester-based scholarship system from next year, ensuring students receive financial assistance at the time of fee submission.

Additionally, student cards aligned with courses are being planned to streamline semester-wise disbursement.

Focus on technology and transparency

Efforts are being made to ensure that students who previously missed out due to bank-related technical issues also receive benefits. Those deprived this year due to such issues will be covered in the next financial year.

This move is seen as a significant step toward making the system more transparent and inclusive.

Boost to talent and aspirations

Under the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Coaching Scheme, 43 students have been selected for PCS. Additionally, for the first time, a student from the Bhagyodaya Coaching initiative has reached the IAS Mains stage.

These achievements reflect that the schemes are delivering real, ground-level results.

Strong support for backward and minority communities

Significant work has also been carried out for students from backward and minority communities. By January 2026, over 2 million students had received scholarships, while more than 1.352 million students benefited on March 30 alone. In total, over 3.3 million students received approximately ₹2,700 crore in scholarships via DBT through the Backward Class Welfare Department. Notably, for the first time, 100% of eligible students have been covered.

Major investments in infrastructure

To strengthen educational infrastructure in minority-dominated areas, 218 intermediate college buildings, 74 ITI buildings, and 18 degree colleges have been established.

Additionally, a Unani Medical College in Bareilly and 20 Common Service Centers have been set up.

Students express gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath

“I am pursuing B.Tech at RR Institute of Technology. The annual scholarship ensures my studies continue smoothly. I thank the government and CM Yogi.”

— Vaibhavkar Pathak

“I am a BSc Nursing student at SGPGI. The scholarship has made my education easier. This support is very important for me.”

— Divyanshi