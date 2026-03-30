UP CM Yogi Adityanath Transfers ₹3350 Crore Scholarships, Targets Opposition Over Past Corruption

Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath carried out two major works in the interest of people of the state on Monday. In the morning, he connected Anganwadi workers with development schemes and technology and in the evening, transferred ₹3350 crore of scholarship/fee reimbursement into the bank accounts of 27,99,982 students of classes 9-10 and post-matric belonging to deprived and weaker sections.

CM also transferred ₹100 crore as assistance to 33,334 dependent families under the National Family Benefit Scheme in case of death of the main earning member of poor families.

While congratulating the children receiving scholarships at the event held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, CM also expressed his views. He strongly targeted leaders of the Samajwadi Party and said that in the name of samajwad, parivarwadi people used to consume the rights of poor. But those who looted the rights of poor now know that if they do so, they will have to go to jail. Government will also confiscate the earnings of their forefathers and distribute them among the poor.

CM told the children that this scholarship is meant so that you can work harder. There can be no substitute for hard work. Scholarship acts as support, it is not your destination, your destination is hard work. Marks obtained through hard work will take you to your destination. If there is negligence in effort, misuse of scholarship money and poor results, then it automatically gets discontinued. Such a situation should not arise.

CM Yogi said that government has provided scholarships worth ₹4800 crore to 67 lakh children in financial year 2025-26. When service becomes a part of compassion, government's goal is not an individual, caste, or community, but 'sabka sath sabka vikas'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiring mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' connects all communities to the scholarship scheme without discrimination. It has been government's intention from the very first day to ensure that Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (100%), backward class students, extremely poor from general category and minority community students get a platform for education and receive scholarships on time.

Chief Minister said that in 2016-17, Samajwadi Party did not give scholarships to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students because they had looted the state so much that there was no money left in the accounts. Even the amount that came from the central government for scholarships was diverted for Samajwadi Party's work. When our government came in 2017, we had to provide scholarships for 2016-17 students along with 2017-18.

CM Yogi said that earlier scholarship amount was less and even that did not involve the use of technology. Money would go to the district, where officials of Social Welfare, Backward Class and Minority Welfare Departments used to act arbitrarily. Instead of ₹500, students used to receive only ₹200-250. Prime Minister emphasized the use of technology, due to which today ₹3350 crore has been transferred into the accounts of 28 lakh students with a single click. This shows that technology not only makes life easier but also ensures a corruption-free system.

CM Yogi said that before 2017, corruption existed in every sector, nutrition for malnourished children and newborns, nutrition for mothers, student scholarships, development schemes and National Family Benefit schemes.

Taking a jibe at former Chief Minister and SP President Akhilesh Yadav, he said that he questioned why the government gives ₹1000 pension. During his time, differently-abled persons used to get only ₹300 and that too not on time. ₹1800 used to be given at once after six months, but only ₹900 would reach the beneficiary while remaining ₹900 would be taken by their people.

Similarly, widows and elderly received ₹500 pension, amounting to ₹3000 in six months, out of which ₹1500 was taken by SP goons and officials. Half the amount used to be lost to corruption during SP rule. Today in UP, 1.06 crore destitute women, elderly and differently-abled persons receive ₹12,000 annually directly into their accounts. Those who used to make cuts know that if they loot the poor now, they will go to jail and their ancestral earnings will also be confiscated.

CM Yogi mentioned the National Family Benefit Scheme and said that beneficiaries are being given pension along with ₹30,000 assistance. ₹100 crore has been released today under this scheme. In 2025-26, more than 1.36 lakh families have been provided assistance of over ₹412 crore. Since 2017, more than 10 lakh families have been given over ₹3039 crore. Earlier, this money did not reach the poor.

Assistance meant for children, ration for mothers and government aid for poor and deprived sections used to be consumed by family-oriented people in the name of socialism. The poor used to wander helplessly.

CM alleged that before 2017, goons protected by those in power ran a parallel government. Deprived and Dalits were not heard. SP came to power four times but did not show respect towards any Dalit icons or social justice leaders. Medical college in Kannauj named after Baba Saheb was renamed by SP, which our government restored to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s name.

Similarly, the language university in Lucknow named after Manyawar Kanshiram was renamed. SP was skilled in renaming and had resentment towards great personalities.

He said they insult constitutional institutions, Parliament, Prime Minister, Election Commission and judiciary. Raising questions on national symbols and institutions is an insult to the Constitution created by Baba Saheb. This is unacceptable to Dalits, poor and deprived sections.

They insult the national anthem and song, divide society on caste lines and during their rule, focused on their family's growth. In the name of appeasement, they compromised national security. Due to their actions, UP became a BIMARU state and youth faced identity crises nationally and globally.

CM Yogi said that now there is no identity crisis. State is free from riots, curfews and disease. UP has become a growth engine of India’s economy and a new model of development and heritage. Migration has stopped, instead, employment opportunities are growing. Under Mission Employment, youth are being connected to jobs and opportunities without discrimination.

Today itself, appointment letters were given to more than 18,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers. On Sunday, 665 and three days earlier, 1262 nursing officers were also given appointment letters.

CM Yogi said that poor are now receiving benefits. Under 'Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojna', it is heartening to see the weddings of poor daughters. In dowry-free marriages, relatives and even ministers attend. District Magistrates distribute invitation cards. Under this scheme, weddings are conducted with grandeur.

When the scheme was launched, SP mocked it. So far, 5.54 lakh daughters have been married under this scheme. State government provides ₹1 lakh assistance for the marriage. CM Yogi said many youths from UP used to go to other states for coaching. During the COVID lockdown, buses were sent to bring students back from Rajasthan.

Then government started Abhyudaya coaching. There is a need to expand it in every district for better results. It should be developed as a guiding platform for exams like UPPSC, JEE, NEET, NDA, CDS and others. Since its launch in 2020-21, more than 1.15 lakh candidates have benefited from this free coaching. Newly selected officers should dedicate one hour daily in their districts to this coaching.

CM Yogi said ₹525 crore has been allocated for 'Matru Vandana Scheme' for 2026-27. Under the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme', 26 lakh girls have benefited in 7 years. ₹400 crore has been allocated for this scheme in the new budget. Funds are also being provided to build hostels for working women in cities like Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and under the 'Shramjeevi Women Hostel Scheme' in Meerut, Prayagraj, Agra, Kanpur, Jhansi and Gorakhpur.

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Under the Swami Vivekananda Empowerment Scheme, tablets will be distributed to 2 crore youths, out of which 50 lakh have already received them. ₹2375 crore has been allocated for this. CM Yogi said that under the Women Entrepreneurship Empowerment Scheme, funds have been arranged to promote district products under ODOP and encourage women entrepreneurs.

Through Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment Zone, world-class skill centers will be established in every district to train youth and provide employment. Under the Digital Entrepreneur Scheme, 8000 Nyaya Panchayats will have one digital entrepreneur each, with a target to promote women entrepreneurship. They will receive interest-free and guarantee-free loans of ₹10 lakh, with 50% reservation for women.

Under the CM YUVA Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, 1.40 lakh young entrepreneurs have been developed in past year, and they have been provided loans of ₹5 lakh without interest and guarantee.

The program was attended by ministers Om Prakash Rajbhar, Aseem Arun, Narendra Kashyap, Danish Azad Ansari, Sanjeev Gaud, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Chairman of State SC/ST Commission Baijnath Rawat, UP SIDCO Chairman YP Singh and others.