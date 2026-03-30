UP CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janata Darshan, Assures Swift Resolution Of Public Grievances | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janata Darshan’ on Monday. He listened to the problems of people who had come from across the state, accepted their petitions, and instructed officials to ensure time-bound resolution of their issues on a priority basis. CM Yogi said, “The government is committed to resolving the legitimate problems of every aggrieved person.”

Mamta Tiwari, who came from Bangarmau in Unnao, submitted a petition to CM Yogi alleging that some individuals had encroached upon a temple. She stated that those occupying the temple are not even allowing people to perform prayers there. Taking cognizance of the matter, Chief Minister directed the Superintendent of Police to take appropriate action immediately.

A farmer from Badaun said that some individuals had destroyed his crop, but no police action had been taken so far. On this, CM Yogi instructed officials that no farmer should face such trouble and directed that lawful action be taken immediately against the guilty persons.

A petitioner from Balrampur said that the village road is in very poor condition and that the village head has not allowed its construction for several years, causing great inconvenience in commuting. CM Yogi directed local administrative officials to visit the village, speak with residents, assess the situation themselves, and ensure the construction of the road.

A sportsperson from Farrukhabad also presented his request during the ‘Janata Darshan’. He said that he is a shooter and has won medals by participating in various competitions. He requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help him obtain a license. In response, CM Yogi said that athletes are our heritage and instructed officials to take note of his petition and take appropriate action.

Matters related to land and family disputes were also raised during the ‘Janata Darshan’. Taking cognizance of all such petitions, Chief Minister directed officials to take appropriate action.

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A petitioner from Lucknow raised an issue related to an illegal colony, upon which CM Yogi instructed the Housing Commissioner to take cognizance of the matter and proceed according to the rules.

Some petitioners from various districts complained about encroachment on government land, while others expressed dissatisfaction with police action. CM Yogi directed officials to take action in all such cases and emphasized ensuring the satisfaction of the aggrieved parties.

A petitioner from Sarojini Nagar complained about land encroachment and the demolition of a boundary wall. The SDM of Sarojini Nagar was directed to resolve the matter.