Yogi Government Signs MoUs To Boost Forensic Science Training And Student Skills |

Lucknow: The Yogi government is set to take a major step to make students of the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) highly skilled in the field of forensic science. Under this initiative, the government will sign MoUs with leading institutions to provide students with extensive opportunities for internships, research, and practical exposure.

These MoUs will be signed between UPSIFS and four institutions: Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology, Gorakhpur; Dhirubhai Ambani University, Gandhinagar; Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration and Reform Services, and King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Through these collaborations, students will receive hands-on, high-level training.

The primary objective is to move beyond theoretical knowledge and prepare students as forensic experts in real-world scenarios.

UPSIFS Director G.K. Goswami said, "CM Yogi Adityanath aims to make forensic science students 'job-ready.' While forensic education has traditionally been theory-heavy, the Chief Minister is placing strong emphasis on practical training alongside theory."

Through these MoUs, students will gain exposure to case studies, postmortem procedures, medico-legal aspects, and practical dimensions of criminal investigation.

Under the agreement with King George’s Medical University, students will closely observe postmortem procedures in the Department of Forensic Medicine, including the entire process from inquest to autopsy.

This will help them understand the circumstances of death and how scientific analysis is conducted.

UPSIFS Deputy Director Chiranjeev Mukherjee explained that the MoU with Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration and Reform Services will allow students to visit jails and conduct case studies of inmates.

He added, "Students will learn about bail processes, prison environments, and the social and psychological factors behind crimes. This exposure will help them understand the root causes of criminal behavior, which is essential for a forensic expert."

Additionally, the MoU with Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology, Gorakhpur will enable internship opportunities for students of both institutions.

Faculty members will also exchange lectures, and in the future, both institutions will jointly establish a forensic science laboratory equipped with advanced technologies.

This will strengthen research, testing capabilities, and overall forensic infrastructure in the state.

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The MoU with Dhirubhai Ambani University, Gandhinagar will facilitate student and faculty exchange programs. UPSIFS students will be able to intern there, while students from Dhirubhai Ambani University will come to Lucknow for forensic training.

Faculty members from both institutions will also deliver lectures at each other’s campuses, enhancing the quality of education and providing students with guidance from diverse experts.

This initiative will play a crucial role in strengthening scientific investigation in areas such as digital crime, cyber fraud, and complex criminal cases, ensuring more accurate and reliable conclusions.