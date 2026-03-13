Uttar Pradesh News: Barabanki Court Sentences Man To 7 Years For Holding 2 Government Jobs Simultaneously For 17 Years

Barabanki court sentences a man to seven years in prison after he was found guilty of fraudulently holding two government posts and drawing salaries from both departments for 17 years | File Photo

Barabanki, March 12: In a shocking case of fraud in government service, a man who managed to hold two government posts simultaneously for 17 years in Uttar Pradesh has been sentenced to seven years in prison by a court.

The accused had allegedly worked as the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) in Barabanki while also serving as a National Mission for Monuments and Antiquities (NMA) official in Pratapgarh during the same period.

Fraud exposed through RTI application

The irregularity came to light after information was obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) application. The documents revealed that the man had been drawing salaries from two different government departments for nearly two decades.

Investigation confirms dual employment

Following the RTI disclosure, authorities initiated an investigation which confirmed that the accused had fraudulently managed both posts at the same time. Officials found that he continued to receive benefits and salaries from both departments without the matter being detected for several years.

Court finds evidence of financial fraud

The case was subsequently taken to court, where the evidence presented during the trial established that the accused had committed serious irregularities and financial fraud while serving in government positions.

Also Watch:

Read Also Budaun Double Murder: HPCL Plant Manager And Deputy Manager Shot Dead Inside Biogas Facility

After hearing the case, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment. The case has raised serious concerns about monitoring and verification systems within government departments.

Authorities said the verdict sends a strong message against fraud and misuse of public offices in the state administration.