Budaun Double Murder: HPCL Plant Manager And Deputy Manager Shot Dead Inside Biogas Facility

Police investigate the HPCL compressed biogas plant in Budaun where a gunman shot dead the plant manager and deputy manager | File Photo

Budaun, March 12: A shocking double murder took place at a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district on Thursday, where the plant manager and deputy manager were shot dead by an attacker who opened fire inside the facility.

Incident at compressed biogas plant

According to police, the incident occurred at the compressed biogas plant located in Sainjani village under the Musajhag police station area. The victims have been identified as plant manager Sudhir Gupta and deputy manager Harshit Mishra.

The assailant reportedly entered the plant premises during the afternoon and fired multiple rounds at the two officials. Both officers sustained two to three bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Panic among workers after gunfire

The sudden gunfire created panic among workers and staff present at the plant, while the attacker managed to flee the scene immediately after the incident. Senior police officials and local authorities rushed to the spot after receiving information about the double murder.

Former employee suspected

Initial investigation suggests that a former employee of the plant is suspected to be involved in the crime. Police sources said the accused had earlier worked as an operator and reportedly had a dispute with the management after being dismissed from the job.

Police teams have launched a search operation to arrest the suspect, while forensic experts are collecting evidence from the site. The incident has triggered panic in the industrial area and intensified security at the plant.