Uttar Pradesh News: Aligarh Woman Entrepreneur Builds Digital Lock Business With ₹10 Lakh ODOP Loan, Creates Jobs For Over 20 People

Entrepreneur Neelam Singh at her digital lock manufacturing unit in Aligarh, established under the ODOP scheme with a ₹10 lakh loan | X

Lucknow, March 9: Inspired by the industry-promoting policies of the CM Yogi government, Aligarh-based woman entrepreneur Neelam Singh transformed a difficult phase into a new beginning of success. In Aligarh, popularly known as the lock city, she established a digital lock manufacturing unit under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

The unit is not only steadily climbing the ladder of success but has also become a significant source of employment for many people.

Startup launched during COVID period

Neelam started this startup in 2019. Around the same time, the country was grappling with the COVID pandemic. Economic activities had nearly come to a standstill, and a large number of people had lost their jobs.

During this challenging period, Neelam, along with her software engineer husband, decided to start a business that could provide employment opportunities to local people within their own region.

Blending traditional locks with modern technology

Aligarh has long been famous for its lock industry. Neelam decided to combine traditional locks with modern technology.

With this vision, she started a digital lock manufacturing unit named “Ovlox India.” The beginning was not easy, as the financial situation was not strong.

Under the ODOP scheme, she received a loan of ₹10 lakh from the Bank of Baroda through the Industry Department. Out of this, she also received a subsidy of around ₹2.5 lakh. With the support of this scheme by the CM Yogi government, a strong foundation was laid to turn her dreams into reality. Today, her business has crossed a turnover of ₹10 crore.

Employment generation in the local area

When the unit began operations, only five to six employees were working there. Gradually, as the business expanded, the workforce grew, and today around 20 to 25 people are employed at the unit.

Employees associated with the unit earn approximately ₹15,000 to ₹35,000 per month, depending on their work. This has not only increased local employment but has also strengthened the financial condition of several families.

Production of modern digital locks

At this unit, electronic components are assembled to produce modern digital locks. These locks can be operated through RFID cards, mobile phones, and conventional keys. This advanced technology makes them distinct from traditional locks.

The most notable aspect is that the digital locks manufactured by Ovlox India are not only supplied across India but are also reaching several countries.

This is giving a new technological direction to Aligarh’s traditional lock industry.

Entrepreneur highlights changing nature of work

According to Neelam, earlier most locks in Aligarh were handmade and key-based. She added, "Workers had to put in considerable physical effort, and earnings were limited. However, the new digital lock industry has transformed the nature of work."

Today, employees working here receive better incomes and feel proud that products made by their hands are gaining popularity both in India and abroad.

Example of innovation and resilience

This story is not just about the success of a business, but also an example of a mindset that finds opportunities even in difficult circumstances.

Neelam’s initiative shows that when tradition and technology come together, local industries can achieve global recognition.