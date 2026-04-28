Uttar Pradesh Natural Farming Mission Boosts Farmer Income And Cuts Costs Across State | Representative Image

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, farming is no longer just a means of subsistence but is increasingly becoming a profitable enterprise with lower input costs. Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the “Natural Farming Mission” is transforming the agricultural landscape. Moving away from chemical fertilizers and expensive pesticides, farmers are now farming using indigenous resources, making them more self-reliant.

At present, more than 1.14 lakh hectares across 2,356 clusters in 75 districts have come under natural farming. Around 2.60 lakh farmers are directly benefiting from this. Notably, this approach is not only changing farming methods but also reducing costs and increasing farmers’ incomes.

Bundelkhand has emerged as a leading example of this initiative. Districts like Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda and Chitrakoot are witnessing renewed hope through cow-based natural farming.

Spread over more than 23,000 hectares in the region, this initiative has transformed an area once struggling with drought and limited resources into a successful model. About 22,000 farmers have benefited. The use of cow-based inputs like Jeevamrit and Ghanjeevamrit has significantly reduced cultivation costs while improving crop quality.

According to Shyam Bihari Gupta, Chairman of the Cow Service Commission, the Bundelkhand model is now becoming an example for the entire state. Farmers are achieving better yields at lower costs, and growing demand for natural produce in the market is providing them with additional income.

Reducing the financial burden on farmers while increasing their earnings and providing chemical-free food to people are key priorities of the government.

By replacing chemicals with cow-based agricultural practices, farmers are moving toward self-reliance. Shyam Bihari Gupta noted that this initiative of Yogi government is not only strengthening farmers economically but also guiding the state toward producing safe and healthy food grains.