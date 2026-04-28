PM Modi Arrives In Varanasi For Key 2-Day Tour, Greeted By Yogi Adityanath & Governor Anandiben Patel | ANI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kashi on Tuesday for a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency. At the BLW helipad, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him with bouquets.

Chief Minister Offers Prayers Along with BJP President

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin. Both leaders prayed to Baba Vishwanath for the happiness and prosperity of the nation and the state.

Earlier, upon arriving at the airport, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed BJP President Nitin Nabin with a bouquet. On the occasion, Union Minister of State for Finance and BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar, Minister of State for Stamp (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Dr Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, BJP Regional President Dileep Patel, and others were also present.