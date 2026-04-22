Uttar Pradesh: Mother Watches Son’s Funeral On Video Call As Poverty Prevents Travel From Tripura

Mother watches son’s cremation on video call as poverty prevents final goodbye | AI Generated Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar, April 21: In a heart-wrenching incident from Muzaffarnagar, a mother was forced to watch her son’s last rites through a video call due to extreme financial hardship. The deceased, 38-year-old Nivas Shil, died in a road accident while returning from duty near Purkazi.

Family unable to travel due to poverty

Originally from Tripura, Nivas worked as a supervisor with a private security company and was posted in Haridwar. After his death, police informed the family using details found on him. However, his mother, Kalpana Shil, expressed her inability to travel or bring the dead body home, citing severe financial constraints.

Final rites performed locally

In an emotional letter to the company, she requested that her son’s last rites be performed in Muzaffarnagar itself. Respecting the family’s situation, company officials coordinated with police and conducted the cremation at Shuktirth following proper rituals.

Family watches cremation remotely

The most painful moment came when the grieving family, nearly 1,700–2,000 km away in Tripura, watched the cremation live on a mobile screen. As flames engulfed the pyre, the mother and relatives broke down, unable to be physically present for the final farewell.

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Incident highlights economic hardship

The incident has left many deeply moved, highlighting the harsh realities of economic hardship and distance. It serves as a stark reminder of how poverty can even deprive families of the chance to bid a final goodbye to their loved ones.