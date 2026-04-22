Uttar Pradesh Crime: Fake Doctor Held In KGMU Case Over Alleged Exploitation And Forced Conversion Links

Police arrest fake doctor in KGMU case over alleged exploitation and conversion attempt | File Photo

Lucknow, April 21: A shocking case from King George’s Medical University has exposed an alleged racket involving a fake doctor accused of sexual exploitation and attempts at forced religious conversion. Police have arrested the accused after an extensive search, uncovering disturbing details of manipulation, coercion, and deceit.

Allegations of exploitation and coercion

According to investigators, the accused posed as a doctor and allegedly lured women into relationships under the pretext of marriage. Victims claimed they were pressured to convert religion and were subjected to emotional and physical exploitation. Authorities revealed that digital evidence, including chats and videos, is being examined to identify possible links to a wider network.

Case registered under multiple charges

The case has been registered under multiple serious charges, including provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, which penalises forced or fraudulent religious conversions. Officials stated that further arrests are likely as the investigation continues.

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Concerns over institutional safety

The case has triggered concern within the medical community and raised serious questions about safety, verification, and misuse of identity in sensitive institutions like KGMU.