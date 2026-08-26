Uttar Pradesh: Miss Teen International 2026 Finalists From Nearly 30 Countries Visit Taj Mahal In Agra

International pageant finalists admire the Taj Mahal during their cultural visit to Agra ahead of the grand finale | File Photo

Agra, August 26, 2026: The Taj Mahal witnessed a glamorous international gathering on Wednesday as finalists of the Miss Teen International 2026 beauty pageant visited the iconic monument in Agra.

Contestants representing nearly 30 countries, including India, the United States, Mexico, Spain, Canada, France, Germany, the Philippines and Colombia, spent around two hours exploring the world-famous monument.

The international contestants admired the Taj Mahal’s architecture and beauty and also posed for photographs during their visit.

Cultural Experience

The trip provided the young participants an opportunity to experience one of India’s most celebrated symbols of love and heritage.

Divvya Wadhwa, Miss Teen International India, said it was a matter of pride that one of the Seven Wonders of the World is located in India. She added that bringing contestants from around 30 countries to the Taj Mahal was a memorable experience.

Finale On August 30

The visit was part of the pageant’s schedule ahead of its grand finale in Jaipur. According to organisers, the Miss Teen International 2026 finale will be held on August 30, when the winner will be crowned.

The Taj Mahal visit also offered the contestants a glimpse into India’s rich cultural heritage, adding a tourism and cultural dimension to their international pageant journey.

The presence of young representatives from several countries at the monument highlighted the Taj Mahal’s continuing global appeal and its ability to attract visitors from across the world.

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