Uttar Pradesh Map Approvals Boost District Panchayat Income; 2,883 Plans Clear ₹57.42 Crore Revenue

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, February 26: The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is continuously working to enhance the income of district panchayats. Building plan approval processes in rural and semi-urban areas are now being implemented with greater strictness and transparency. As a result, district panchayat revenues have increased. From 2025 to January 2026, district panchayats approved 2,883 building plans, generating revenue of ₹57.42 crore.

Under the directions of the Yogi government, district panchayats have made map approval mandatory for building construction in their respective areas. Earlier, many constructions were carried out without approval. Now, the process has been simplified through both online and offline modes. This has not only curbed illegal construction but has also led to a notable increase in panchayat income.

In rural areas, major projects such as large hospitals, shopping malls and stadiums are being developed for public convenience. Through map approvals, district panchayats are earning significant income, enabling faster execution of development works.

Regular income is being generated through map approval fees, development charges and other related levies. This additional revenue is being utilised for road construction, drainage systems, street lighting, drinking water supply and other basic amenities.

The adoption of digital processes has reduced approval timelines and led to a decline in complaints related to corruption. Several districts have introduced online tracking systems, allowing applicants to monitor the status of their applications.

Also Watch:

Read Also Yogi Adityanath Visits Advanced Hydrogen Energy Plant In Japan, Explores Green Fuel Model

District panchayats are becoming financially self-reliant. This has accelerated the implementation of schemes in rural areas and strengthened development works at the local level. The state government aims to further strengthen the resources of all district panchayats and empower local bodies financially. The increased income from map approvals is considered a significant step in this direction.