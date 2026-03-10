Uttar Pradesh Mandates Registration For Ola, Uber Under New Transport Rules | Representative Image

Lucknow: The Yogi government has taken a major decision related to transport, keeping in view the safety and convenience of passengers. Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, while speaking to journalists after the cabinet meeting, said, "Ola Cabs and Uber will now have to register in Uttar Pradesh."

The Transport Minister referred to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, specifically Section 93, and said, "The Government of India amended the rules on July 1, 2025. Uttar Pradesh will adopt these rules of the central government. Earlier, there was no regulatory control over Ola and Uber, but now they will also be required to register. They will have to submit applications and pay license and renewal fees. Until now, authorities could not verify who was driving the vehicles, but going forward, drivers will have to undergo medical examinations, police verification and fitness checks."

The Transport Minister further stated that in Uttar Pradesh no vehicle will be allowed to operate without registration, fitness certification, medical test and police verification.

He added, "The rule will come into effect once the official notification is issued. The application fee will be ₹25,000, while companies operating 50-100 or more vehicles will have to pay a licensing fee of ₹5 lakh. The license will be renewed every five years, and the renewal fee will be ₹5,000."

He also informed that an app will be developed through which all related information will be available in the public domain.

He said, "Under this system, complete details of drivers and other relevant information will also be accessible."