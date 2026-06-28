Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Cop Dismissed Over Proven Misconduct, Indiscipline After Departmental Inquiry

UP Police terminates constable after departmental inquiry finds allegations of indiscipline and misconduct against him proved | AI generated representational image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has dismissed Lucknow Police constable Sunil Kumar Shukla from service following a departmental inquiry that found serious allegations of misconduct and indiscipline against him to be substantiated. The action was taken after senior police officials concluded disciplinary proceedings against the constable, citing conduct considered unbecoming of police personnel.

Departmental Inquiry Findings

According to officials, the inquiry examined multiple complaints and evidence before arriving at its findings. Based on the report, the competent authority ordered Shukla's dismissal from service, stating that maintaining discipline, integrity and public confidence in the police force remains paramount.

Action After Probe

The case had drawn attention after the constable allegedly levelled accusations against senior officers. However, following the completion of the internal probe, the department concluded that the allegations against the officials were not established, while charges against the constable were found to be serious enough to warrant the strictest departmental punishment.

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Police authorities reiterated that misconduct and violations of service rules would not be tolerated and that disciplinary action would continue to be taken against personnel found guilty after due process. The dismissal is part of the Uttar Pradesh Police's ongoing efforts to enforce accountability and uphold professional standards within the force.