Uttar Pradesh Launches Hydrogen Buses With 750-Km Range, Zero Emissions And Daily Oxygen Output Equivalent To 1,750 Trees

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flags off hydrogen-powered buses under a green mobility initiative aimed at reducing emissions and promoting clean transport | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, June 12: The Uttar Pradesh Government has taken another significant step towards promoting clean energy and environmental conservation in the state.

On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off three hydrogen buses along with electric buses in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area.

This initiative will further strengthen the state's transition towards green transportation. The project is also expected to generate 2,080 kilograms of oxygen per day.

'नए भारत' का 'नया उत्तर प्रदेश' आज वर्ल्ड क्लास रोड कनेक्टिविटी के साथ-साथ उत्कृष्ट एयर कनेक्टिविटी के लिए भी जाना जाता है।



आज लखनऊ से गौतमबुद्ध नगर के नोएडा, ग्रेटर नोएडा एवं YEIDA क्षेत्र में जेवर एयरपोर्ट तक संचालित होने वाली UPSRTC की 45 इलेक्ट्रिक बसों का फ्लैग ऑफ तथा नोएडा… pic.twitter.com/38gnKHp2jI — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 12, 2026

Hydrogen buses under Green Hydrogen Mobility Project

These buses have been developed under the Green Hydrogen-Based Mobility Project by NTPC Dadri. Green hydrogen is regarded as the fuel of the future.

Compared to diesel and petrol-powered vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell buses are completely environment-friendly. These buses emit only water, eliminating concerns related to air pollution.

This is why developed countries around the world are increasingly promoting hydrogen-based transportation, and Uttar Pradesh is now poised to play a leading role in this transition.

Sustainable water and oxygen generation

One of the most notable features of this project is the use of treated water from a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), ensuring that no additional burden is placed on natural water resources. The project will also generate 2,080 kilograms of oxygen daily, equivalent to planting approximately 1,750 trees.

In addition, it is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 1,000 tonnes per year.

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Performance and specifications

Each bus, with a seating capacity of 42 passengers, can be filled with up to 56 kilograms of hydrogen at a time, enabling it to travel approximately 750 kilometres on a single fill. The Green Hydrogen-Based Mobility Project is being regarded as a major step towards clean energy, environmental protection, and sustainable transportation.

It will not only help reduce pollution but also pave the way for the transportation model of the future based on green energy.