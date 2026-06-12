Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath Yogi Flags Off 45 Electric, 3 Hydrogen Buses For Jewar Airport; Plans 500-Bus Green Mobility Fleet

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launches electric and hydrogen bus services and inaugurates the Noida Electric Bus Depot to boost green mobility in Uttar Pradesh | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, June 12: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the country the vision of green mobility and sustainable development. In line with this vision, the Uttar Pradesh Government will connect every city and village with petrol and diesel-free green mobility electric services in the coming years."

Expanding green mobility in Uttar Pradesh

Emphasizing the need to provide every citizen with better, comfortable and environmentally friendly transportation, the Chief Minister added that as the fleet of the Transport Department continues to expand, its impact and performance should also grow accordingly.

On Friday, CM Yogi flagged off 45 electric buses and 3 hydrogen buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, which will operate up to Jewar Airport in the Noida, Greater Noida and YEIDA regions, through video conferencing from Lucknow. On this occasion, he also inaugurated the Noida Electric Bus Depot.

'नए भारत' का 'नया उत्तर प्रदेश' आज वर्ल्ड क्लास रोड कनेक्टिविटी के साथ-साथ उत्कृष्ट एयर कनेक्टिविटी के लिए भी जाना जाता है।



आज लखनऊ से गौतमबुद्ध नगर के नोएडा, ग्रेटर नोएडा एवं YEIDA क्षेत्र में जेवर एयरपोर्ट तक संचालित होने वाली UPSRTC की 45 इलेक्ट्रिक बसों का फ्लैग ऑफ तथा नोएडा… pic.twitter.com/38gnKHp2jI — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 12, 2026

Addressing environmental and strategic challenges

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated, "Global warming, climate change and the ongoing tensions in West Asia are major challenges. As a result, the world is facing air pollution, excessive rainfall, drought and hailstorms. Humanity is paying the price for wars imposed upon it. To translate the Prime Minister’s vision into reality, operations at India’s largest airport, Noida International Airport, are scheduled to begin on June 15."

He added that, keeping in view the convenience of passengers and citizens in the country’s largest IT and electronics hub and the need for seamless air connectivity, the three authorities — Noida, Greater Noida and YEIDA — have launched this service through the Transport Corporation. This initiative is also a significant step towards achieving the net-zero target.

Electric bus fleet expansion

The Chief Minister said, "Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Authority region have emerged as major centres for IT, electronics, data centres, start-ups, semiconductors and other industrial activities. Along with attracting global companies to these regions, environmentally friendly transportation has become a necessity. While metro services are already operational in certain areas, the operation of electric buses will prove to be a milestone in ensuring last-mile connectivity. By June 15, all three authorities will commence operations of 110 electric buses. Based on demand, the number will be increased progressively to 500 buses through the three authorities."

He highlighted the difference between Uttar Pradesh before and after 2017, stating that the transformation visible in the new Uttar Pradesh of New India has been achieved over the past nine years by the double-engine government. Before 2017, citizens faced an identity crisis amid broken roads, inadequate electricity supply, insecurity, lawlessness and disorder. At that time, talking about investment in Uttar Pradesh seemed like a distant dream. Since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has become known for world-class roads and air connectivity.

Infrastructure and transport milestones

The Chief Minister added that the state now possesses a road network of 4 lakh km, including highways and expressways. Inter-state connectivity is among the best in the country. A state once known for dilapidated roads has now established itself as the Expressway State.

He said, "During the Prayagraj Kumbh in 2019, the government announced the Ganga Expressway in a Cabinet meeting. Travellers journeying on the country’s largest Ganga Expressway between Meerut and Prayagraj are often amazed that this is the same Uttar Pradesh where roads and potholes were once indistinguishable. The Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway, Delhi-Meerut 12-lane Expressway and the soon-to-be inaugurated Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway have become symbols of the new Uttar Pradesh."

Referring to improved air connectivity, the Chief Minister said that Prayagraj Airport was completed within 11 months. The country’s largest airport has been built at Jewar.

He remarked, "Bhagwan Shri Ram had arrived in Ayodhya on the Pushpak Viman during the Treta Yuga, but thereafter, the people of Ayodhya never had access to air services. Ayodhya remained neglected for thousands of years and continued to face neglect even after Independence. Today, an airport dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki is operational there. Uttar Pradesh now has five international airports, including Lucknow, Ayodhya, Kashi, Kushinagar and Noida. Noida Airport is poised to establish itself not only as a passenger hub but also as a cargo and MRO hub."

Electric and hydrogen bus initiatives

The Chief Minister said, "Metro services are operating in seven cities of Uttar Pradesh, out of the 20 cities across the country where metro systems are functional. More than 700 electric buses are currently operating across 17 municipal corporations. The government is now extending this facility to Noida as well. Earlier, electric buses had to be procured from outside the state. However, Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland of the Hinduja Group have now established two electric bus manufacturing plants each in Lucknow, enabling local production."

He stated, "Three hydrogen buses are also being introduced in the Yamuna Authority area from today. These buses have been provided to YEIDA by NTPC. Hydrogen for these buses will be produced not from groundwater or surface water, but from treated sewer water. Green hydrogen mobility has emerged as an innovative concept. These buses will also operate near Jewar Airport. They will play a major role in reducing air pollution and protecting children, senior citizens and patients from a toxic environment."

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Clean air and energy initiatives

Chief Minister further informed, "To achieve the net-zero target, the State Government has launched the Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Project (UP CAMP) with World Bank assistance of ₹2,741 crore. Nine years ago, urban areas primarily used halogen streetlights, which consumed large amounts of energy and attracted insects, resulting in foul odours. In 2017, the government installed more than 15 lakh LED streetlights. This led to energy savings and a reduction in carbon emissions."

He also emphasised giving priority to unemployed youth in the operation of transport services in rural areas.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, Minister of State Jaswant Singh Saini and others were present at the event.