Uttar Pradesh KGBV Girls Turn Dreams Into Reality Through Education & Determination

Uttar Pradesh KGBV Girls Turn Dreams into Reality Through Education and Determination | Representative Photo

Lucknow: Dreams take flight when opportunity, education and self-confidence come together. Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in Uttar Pradesh are becoming a strong foundation for the aspirations of thousands of girls. Despite limited resources and difficult circumstances, girls from underprivileged families are now succeeding in competitive examinations and creating a new identity for themselves in society. Through the initiatives of Basic Education Department, guidance of teachers and relentless hard work of students, these schools have evolved into not just centers of education, but platforms for turning dreams into reality.

Story of Yamini Verma, a former student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Madholi in Atrauli block of Aligarh district, is an inspiring journey from struggle to success. Enrolled in Class 6 in 2012, Yamini never gave up on her goals despite facing hardships. With consistent hard work and self-confidence, she cleared the competitive examination in her very first attempt and was appointed as a Constable in Etawah district on June 18, 2025, bringing pride to her family, village and school.

Yamini Verma says, “KGBV not only gave me education but also confidence. Teachers here always motivated me to move forward. Without their support and guidance, I might never have achieved my dream. Whatever I am today, my school has played a huge role in it.”

Another former student of the same school, Munisha Yadav, also turned her dreams into reality and set an inspiring example. Admitted to Class 6 in 2008, Munisha always aspired to join the police service. Along with studies, she made regular exercise, running and disciplined preparation a part of her routine. Her hard work paid off when she cleared the examination in her first attempt and joined as a Constable in Amroha district on July 12, 2018.

Munisha Yadav shares, “KGBV taught me discipline, self-reliance and the courage to dream big. Teachers always encouraged us at every step. Environment of the school gave me strength to work continuously toward my goal.”

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Kanchan, a student from Gangiri block, also scripted a new chapter of success through her dedication. After passing Class 8 in 2010, she continued her education without interruption. After completing High School, Intermediate and a B.Sc. in Science, Kanchan cleared UP Police Sub-Inspector examination in her very first attempt and joined as a Sub-Inspector in Saharanpur district on March 13, 2023. Today, her success has become a great source of inspiration for girls in rural areas.

These girls of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas are proving that no matter how challenging the circumstances may be, every dream can be achieved when education and determination go hand in hand. Initiatives of the Basic Education Department are now emerging as a source of new hope, confidence and opportunity for thousands of girls.