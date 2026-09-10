 Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur CMO Indradev Singh Refutes Allegation Of Expired Syrup Distribution To Flood Victims After Investigation
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Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur CMO Indradev Singh Refutes Allegation Of Expired Syrup Distribution To Flood Victims After Investigation

Kanpur Nagar CMO Indradev Singh has rejected allegations that expired Trimethoprim and Sulfamethoxazole IP Syrup was distributed to flood victims at a September 2 relief camp. An investigation found no entry for the medicine in the camp stock register, while records showed the batch had been distributed to health centres by March 2025.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, September 10, 2026, 09:34 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur CMO Indradev Singh Refutes Allegation Of Expired Syrup Distribution To Flood Victims After Investigation
Departmental records found no evidence of Trimethoprim and Sulfamethoxazole syrup being distributed at the September 2 flood relief camp | AI Generated Image

Kanpur, September 10, 2026: Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur Nagar, Indradev Singh has termed the allegations of distributing expired syrup to flood victims as baseless.

After an investigation, the CMO clarified that Trimethoprim and Sulfamethoxazole IP Syrup was not distributed at the flood relief camp organised on September 2. Refuting the report, he said departmental records and the medicine stock status contradicted the allegations.

According to the records, the said syrup was received at the Drug Warehouse, Kanpur Nagar, in 2025. Thereafter, the syrup had been distributed to all Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres by March 2025.

At present, the said batch of medicine is not available at any Community Health Centre or Primary Health Centre. During the investigation, the stock register maintained for flood relief was also examined.

The register contained no entry for Trimethoprim and Sulfamethoxazole IP Syrup. Therefore, departmental records do not corroborate the claim that the said syrup was distributed at the flood camp on September 2.

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CMO Refutes Allegations

Chief Medical Officer Indradev Singh stated, on the basis of the investigation, that the said syrup had not been distributed at the flood camp and that the allegations of distributing expired medicine were baseless.

He refuted the related news report. Departmental records mention that the medicine was received in 2025 and distributed to health centres by March 2025.

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