Uttar Pradesh: 'Jai Shri Ram' And 'Bulldozer Baba' Chants Echo Across Gonda As CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Massive Public Gathering | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath receives a grand welcome in Gonda as supporters raise slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bulldozer Baba' during a public gathering | X - @myogiadityanath

Gonda, June 6: After offering prayers at Maa Pateshwari Temple in Balrampur on Saturday morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at the public meeting venue in Chakraut.

People from both Katra and Karnailganj Assembly constituencies attended the public gathering, which was organised at the border of the two constituencies.

Although the Chief Minister's programme was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., people started arriving as early as 7 a.m. By well before 10 a.m., the pandal was packed with people, and saffron flags could be seen waving throughout the venue.

Warm welcome at venue

As soon as Chief Minister Yogi arrived on stage, public representatives addressed the gathering. People's representatives and senior BJP leaders from the district welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with a statue of Shri Ram and a mace. The district administration also presented him with a statue of Maa Shakti as a symbol of strength and service.

A large number of local residents, party workers and distinguished citizens attended the programme. The entire area witnessed an atmosphere of enthusiasm and celebration.

During his welcome address from the stage, Kaiserganj Lok Sabha MP Karan Bhushan Singh referred to the Chief Minister as 'Bulldozer Baba'. As soon as he said this, the pandal reverberated with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bulldozer Baba ki Jai'.

CM praises Gonda

Beginning his speech, the Chief Minister said that Gonda is an energetic district. He stated that the youth of the district are energetic, farmers are hardworking, and sisters and daughters are talented. As he spoke, BJP flags continued to wave across the venue. Many people were seen standing on chairs to listen to the Chief Minister's address.

Ashish Mishra, a resident of Katra, said that he had arrived at the venue at 7 a.m. to listen to the Chief Minister's speech so that he could get a closer view and hear him properly.

Manish, Shivam and others who came with him also praised the Chief Minister's development model. They said that under "Bulldozer Baba's" leadership, development moves even faster than the bulldozer itself. They said that was the reason they had come to hear the Chief Minister.

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Similarly, Alok Mishra, who had come from Karnailganj, said that the Chief Minister's statement about choosing good public representatives was absolutely correct. He said that only by electing the right representatives can development take place in the proper manner.