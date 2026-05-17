UP CM Yogi Adityanath Targets Opposition Parties, Says BJP Follows Nation First

ANI

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that society does not respect the conduct of Congress, SP, RJD, TMC, DMK or other such parties that are immersed in corruption. He said BJP workers receive respect in society because they follow nationalism and Indian values in their conduct. BJP workers follow the values and ideals of the party’s founders and work with honesty and transparency for the unity and integrity of the country.

CM Yogi was addressing the inaugural session of BJP’s district training camp at a resort near Tenua Toll Plaza in Sahjanwa Assembly constituency of Gorakhpur on Sunday. Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Maha Abhiyan 2026, the district unit of the party organised the training camp. The Chief Minister encouraged participants to continuously move forward with the spirit of 'Nation First'.

He stated, “BJP is the only party that works to connect national security, culture, good governance and prosperity. The Central government and BJP state governments have made this the foundation of their programmes.”

Addressing the session focused on the topic “History and Development of BJP,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “In less than 50 years of its establishment, BJP has emerged as the world’s largest political party and has taken forward the ideology of nationalism in the Centre and 22 states of the country.”

He added that BJP is the only political party in India and the world that has always firmly declared that the nation comes first, the party second, and individual interest last.

CM Yogi said, “By following the values, ideals and ethos given by the party’s founders with the spirit of nation first, whenever workers talk about nationalism, people of Indian origin (Bharatvanshi) across the world see only BJP and the lotus symbol as the face of the party.”

CM Yogi further said, “India’s Constitution was framed on November 26, 1949 and adopted on January 26, 1950. Parliamentary democracy came into force in the country. However, even before the first general election, Congress again started making appeasement politics, which had led to the partition of the country, a part of Indian politics.”

He said the Constitution had not even started being properly implemented when Congress began appeasement politics.

He also highlighted that, “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh then felt the need for a political party that could contribute towards India’s nationalism and a better future. Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a great educationist and freedom fighter who resigned from the Union Cabinet for the nation, was given the responsibility as the founding president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.”

Chief Minister added, despite Constitution maker Dr. B.R. Ambedkar not supporting it, the Congress government betrayed the country by implementing Article 370 and the permit system in Kashmir. Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the first to raise his voice against it. He had then said that one nation cannot have two constitutions, two heads and two symbols. When the government did not listen, he went to Kashmir to protest against what he called an immoral, anti-India and anti-Constitution act.”

CM Yogi stated Dr Mookerjee was arrested in Kashmir and later killed in jail through betrayal.

Chief Minister stated, this tradition of sacrifice continued. After Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was given the responsibility of carrying forward the ideals and values of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

He described Pandit Upadhyay as a thinker who advocated that even the person standing at the last step of society should receive the benefits of government schemes. Pandit Upadhyay had said that prosperity cannot be based on the person sitting at the top, but on the happiness of the person standing at the last step of society.

He said, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was also betrayed and died an untimely death. He stressed that the credit for the first non-Congress government formed in 1977 goes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Chief Minister said, during the Atal-Advani era, Jana Sangh merged into the Janata Party to save democracy in the country. However, the Janata Party experiment was not fully successful for many reasons.

CM Yogi added, “The Bharatiya Janata Party was formed on April 6, 1980 under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In the 1985 parliamentary elections, BJP won only two seats. Today, BJP has emerged as the world’s largest political party, something unmatched anywhere else in the world.”

He added, whatever the founders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and BJP had envisioned at the time of the party’s formation has been realised in the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Yogi stated, democracy should remain strong and people should rise above dynasty politics, regionalism, caste and religion to think about the country. BJP follows this principle. He highlighted that BJP is the only party where even a booth president can one day become the state president, national president, Prime Minister or Chief Minister. This is possible only in BJP because here the party and workers matter more than family.

Chief Minister further added, “In 1986 BJP decided to support the construction of a grand Ram Temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya for establishing cultural nationalism in the country. After the BJP double-engine government came to power, the Ram Temple was constructed in Ayodhya.”

He added, the Ram Mandir marks the beginning of a new era and is a 'Rashtra Mandir'. It gives new hope to people whose civilisation and culture had been suppressed and crushed by invaders. He said if India can fulfil this dream after 500 years, then oppressed communities across the world can also achieve their goals. India has lit a new lamp of hope and respected faith.

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Encouraging party workers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the real strength of BJP lies at the booth level. The booth is the central point of elections and the party must continuously strengthen its booth structure. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated statement that if the booth is won, the election is won, CM Yogi said the booth should remain the centre point of the party’s strategy.

Welcoming the Chief Minister at the inaugural session, BJP district president Janardan Tiwari said, CM Yogi has presented a new model of good governance in Uttar Pradesh through strong law and order and unprecedented development.

The vote of thanks was delivered by camp arrangement in-charge and Sahjanwa MLA Pradeep Shukla, while the programme was conducted by training camp coordinator and Backward Class Commission member Dr R.D. Singh.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, District Panchayat Chairperson Sadhna Singh, BJP regional president Sahjanand Rai, district training camp in-charge and former minister Dr Satish Dwivedi, along with MLAs, block chiefs, Nagar Panchayat chairpersons, district office-bearers and other participants were present on the occasion.

Before attending the district training camp, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated a development exhibition set up at the venue. The exhibition showcases welfare schemes of the Central and State governments, development achievements, and the development of Gorakhpur.