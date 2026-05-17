 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Feeds Jaggery To Cattle, Reviews Cow Care At Gorakhnath Temple
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UP CM Yogi Adityanath Feeds Jaggery To Cattle, Reviews Cow Care At Gorakhnath Temple

During his stay in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the Janata Darshan programme at Gorakhnath Temple and later served cattle at the temple cowshed. He fed jaggery to the cows and directed workers to ensure proper care during the summer heat. Yogi also offered prayers at the temple and paid tribute to late Mahant Avaidyanath.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, May 17, 2026, 07:36 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Feeds Jaggery To Cattle, Reviews Cow Care At Gorakhnath Temple
UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Gorakhpur: During his stay at the Gorakhnath Temple, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning not only served the public through the Janata Darshan programme but also immersed himself in cow service at the temple’s cowshed.

He affectionately interacted with the cattle and fed them jaggery. Keeping the summer heat in mind, he instructed the cowshed workers to ensure proper care and well-being of the cattle.

During his visit to the Gorakhnath Temple on Sunday morning, CM Yogi followed his traditional routine. He offered prayers to Shivavatar Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath at the temple and paid homage at the samadhi of his guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, seeking his blessings.

Thereafter, while touring the temple premises, he visited the cowshed and engaged in cow service by feeding jaggery to the cattle.

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