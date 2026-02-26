Uttar Pradesh Investment Drive: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Courts German Firms To Build High-Tech And Drone Manufacturing Hub

Uttar Pradesh pushes global partnerships to develop advanced manufacturing and drone ecosystems during high-level meetings in Germany | File Photo

Lucknow, Feb 25: Uttar Pradesh has made a fresh push to position itself as a destination for high-technology manufacturing and next-generation drone ecosystems, with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya leading a state delegation during a strategic visit to Germany.

Accompanied by IT Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma, Maurya engaged with major international corporations to explore investment opportunities, technology partnerships and long-term industrial collaboration.

Focus on sensors and advanced manufacturing

During meetings with Fujikura Ltd., discussions revolved around advanced sensor technologies, autonomous platforms and the feasibility of establishing prototyping and high-tech manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh.

Company representatives showed keen interest in leveraging the state’s expanding electronics sector, smart infrastructure initiatives and innovation-driven industrial policies.

Officials said such investments could significantly strengthen the state’s capabilities in smart sensors and electronic systems, particularly for automotive and digital infrastructure applications.

Drone ecosystem and defence corridor

A key highlight of the visit was Maurya’s interaction with Quantum-Systems GmbH, a leading German drone manufacturer. Talks focused on technology transfer, potential investment models and the creation of advanced drone manufacturing and research centres within the UP Defence Corridor.

Both sides explored prospects for UAV systems designed for defence and civilian use, along with skill development and R&D collaboration aimed at building a sustainable drone ecosystem.

Separate high-level engagements were held with Telefónica O2 and HENSOLDT, covering cooperation in secure communication networks, digital infrastructure, advanced sensors, avionics and electronic defence technologies.

Industry leaders reportedly acknowledged Uttar Pradesh’s improving industrial landscape, citing its expressway connectivity, land availability and investor-friendly policies as attractive factors.

Maurya underscored the state’s commitment to facilitating global investments through streamlined approvals, single-window clearances and policy stability.

Government officials described the Germany outreach as a strategic step aligned with India’s broader goals of technological self-reliance and industrial modernisation, with Uttar Pradesh aiming to emerge as a hub for advanced manufacturing, drones and smart technologies.

