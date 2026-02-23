UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma Arrive In Germany: Consul General Extends Warm Welcome At Frankfurt

Consul General Ms. Shuchita Kishore warmly received Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, Hon’ble Minister for IT & Electronics, Uttar Pradesh, at Frankfurt Airport during their official visit to Germany and the United Kingdom. | X @kpmaurya1

Lucknow: Consul General Ms. Shuchita Kishore warmly received Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, Hon’ble Minister for IT & Electronics, Uttar Pradesh, at Frankfurt Airport during their official visit to Germany and the United Kingdom.

The meet-and-greet marked the commencement of a strategic international engagement focused on strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s global partnerships in technology, electronics manufacturing, innovation, and investment. The visit reflects the state government’s proactive approach to positioning Uttar Pradesh as a dynamic hub for digital growth and global collaboration, while accelerating economic development through meaningful international partnerships.