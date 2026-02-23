 UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma Arrive In Germany: Consul General Extends Warm Welcome At Frankfurt
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma Arrive In Germany: Consul General Extends Warm Welcome At Frankfurt

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma Arrive In Germany: Consul General Extends Warm Welcome At Frankfurt

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and IT Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma began their official visit to Germany and the UK, received in Frankfurt by Consul General Shuchita Kishore. The visit aims to strengthen partnerships in technology, electronics manufacturing, innovation and investment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Consul General Ms. Shuchita Kishore warmly received Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, Hon’ble Minister for IT & Electronics, Uttar Pradesh, at Frankfurt Airport during their official visit to Germany and the United Kingdom. | X @kpmaurya1

Lucknow: Consul General Ms. Shuchita Kishore warmly received Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, Hon’ble Minister for IT & Electronics, Uttar Pradesh, at Frankfurt Airport during their official visit to Germany and the United Kingdom.

Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates IBM AI GovTech Innovation Center
article-image

The meet-and-greet marked the commencement of a strategic international engagement focused on strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s global partnerships in technology, electronics manufacturing, innovation, and investment. The visit reflects the state government’s proactive approach to positioning Uttar Pradesh as a dynamic hub for digital growth and global collaboration, while accelerating economic development through meaningful international partnerships.

Follow us on