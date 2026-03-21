Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure Boom Transforms State Into Fastest Growing Development Hub Nationwide

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Over the past 9 years, Uttar Pradesh has recorded unprecedented transformation in the field of infrastructure, establishing itself as one of the fastest-developing states in the country. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extensive work has been carried out in sectors such as roads, expressways, airports, railways, waterways, energy, and water management, giving new momentum to development.

The expansion of the road network has played a decisive role in shaping the development trajectory of the state. Since 2017, a total of 63,383 kilometers of roads have been widened and strengthened, while 35,433 kilometers of rural roads have been constructed to connect villages with main routes.

An average pace of 19 kilometers of road construction per day reflects the rapid progress of the state. In addition, 1,740 bridges have been constructed, making transportation smoother and more efficient. Extensive work has also been completed to connect tehsil and block headquarters with better road infrastructure.

Today, Uttar Pradesh has become a major hub of the country’s expressway network. Approximately 55 percent of the total expressways in India are located in the state. Projects such as the Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and Gorakhpur Link Expressway have reduced regional disparities and provided new direction to connectivity.

The Ganga Expressway, with approximately 99 percent of the work completed, is set to become a historic project connecting the eastern and western parts of the state. In addition, new projects such as the Vindhya Expressway will further expand the scope of development.

Uttar Pradesh has also made remarkable progress in the field of aviation connectivity. At present, 16 airports are operational in the state, including 4 international airports. The Noida International Airport at Jewar is progressing toward becoming a major aviation hub in the country. Once operational, Uttar Pradesh will have the highest number of international airports in India, boosting tourism, trade, and investment.

The state has also strengthened its position in railways and waterways. With a rail network of approximately 16,000 kilometers, Uttar Pradesh is among the states with the largest rail networks in the country. At the same time, connectivity with 11 national waterways is giving it a new identity in the logistics sector.

The country’s first multi-modal terminal in Varanasi and the freight village developed over 100 acres are making the state a major center for exports and cargo movement. Rapid expansion of infrastructure has also been carried out in the water sector.

As a result of these efforts, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a new development model with strong, modern, and world-class infrastructure. Improved connectivity and expansion of basic infrastructure have not only made life easier for common citizens but have also opened new avenues for industry, investment, and employment. The state is now moving rapidly toward playing a significant role in the country’s economy on the strength of its infrastructure.

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Making life easier for common citizens

“The efforts of the double-engine government have led to extensive expansion of connectivity in Uttar Pradesh. An excellent road network and rapid construction are making life easier for common citizens. This is why the state is moving rapidly toward becoming the best.”

Sanjeev Singh Gaur, Minister of State, Social Welfare

Uttar Pradesh has created a new identity

“The 9 years of the Yogi government symbolize development, trust, and good governance. Uttar Pradesh has created a new identity in the fields of infrastructure, expressways, airports, and industrial development. Today, the state has become a trusted destination for investment and development.”

Danish Azad Ansari, Minister, Uttar Pradesh

Infrastructure Development has gained unprecedented momentum in Uttar Pradesh

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh has gained unprecedented momentum since 2017. Today, the state has become an example of world-class connectivity with 55 percent of the country’s expressway network. Projects such as Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, and Ganga Expressways have connected every part of the state, creating a new stream of development.” Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Advisor to the Chief Minister