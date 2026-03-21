UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Swift Crop Damage Assessment, Assures Farmers Immediate Relief Support

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Taking the issue of unseasonal rainfall seriously, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to remain on alert mode. He clearly stated, there will be no compromise with the interests of farmers and that prompt assessment of crop damage and delivery of relief should be the top priority.

Chief Minister has directed all District Magistrates to personally visit the field, assess the situation, and ensure immediate evaluation of crop damage in affected areas. He emphasized that this exercise should not remain limited to paperwork but must be based on the actual ground situation so that farmers receive accurate and timely assistance.

At the same time, Chief Minister instructed the Relief Commissioner to maintain direct contact and coordination with officers working at the field level. He said, all information should be collected in a timely manner and made available to the government so that there is no delay in relief operations.

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Chief Minister particularly stressed that as soon as the assessment of crop damage is received, the process of compensation distribution should begin immediately.

He directed officials to ensure that the payment system remains transparent and time-bound so that affected farmers receive relief at the earliest.

Chief Minister also stated, the state government stands firmly with farmers and in any situation of disaster, all possible assistance will be provided to them. Officials have been instructed to work with sensitivity and ensure that no farmer faces any unnecessary difficulty.