Uttar Pradesh Horror: Husband Found Hanging, Wife And 2 Children Dead In Muzaffarnagar; Murder-Suicide Suspected

Police investigate after four members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Muzaffarnagar | File Photo

Muzaffarnagar, March 31: A shocking incident has surfaced from Muzaffarnagar where four members of the same family were found dead under suspicious circumstances, creating panic in the area. According to reports, the bodies were discovered inside a house in the Sarwat locality.

The deceased have been identified as Irshad (32), his wife Noreen, and their two minor children. While the husband’s body was found hanging from the ceiling, the bodies of the wife and children were lying on the floor.

Bodies discovered, probe underway

Police and forensic teams rushed to the spot after receiving information and took all bodies into custody for postmortem. Preliminary investigation suggests a possible family dispute, with reports indicating that tension between the couple over an issue related to Eid may have triggered the incident.

Poisoning suspected, confirmation awaited

Officials suspect that the man may have first poisoned his wife and children before taking his own life, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after postmortem reports.

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Police examine all angles

Senior officers stated that all angles, including murder and suicide, are being investigated. The incident has left the locality in shock, while police continue questioning relatives and neighbours to uncover the truth.