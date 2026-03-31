'Hidden Salary? Husband Must Reveal It,' Says Allahabad HC, Stresses Financial Transparency In Maintenance Cases

Allahabad High Court emphasises income disclosure in matrimonial disputes to ensure fair maintenance decisions | File Photo

Lucknow, March 31: Allahabad High Court (Lucknow Bench) has delivered a significant judgment, stating that a husband can be legally compelled to disclose his income and financial details in matrimonial disputes. The ruling came in a case related to domestic violence and maintenance, where the wife sought details of her husband’s earnings.

Court sets aside lower court order

The court set aside a lower court order that had earlier rejected the woman’s plea for income disclosure. It directed the magistrate to reconsider the matter and emphasised that in such cases, transparency about income and assets is crucial for ensuring justice.

Misrepresentation of income highlighted

During the proceedings, it was revealed that the husband had misrepresented his profession, claiming to be a labourer while actually earning a higher income. The High Court even called for his income tax returns to verify the truth.

Need for financial transparency in disputes

The bench highlighted that in disputes related to maintenance and domestic violence, one spouse often lacks knowledge of the other’s financial status. Therefore, courts have the authority to direct disclosure of income and property details to ensure fair adjudication.

Referring to established legal principles, the court reiterated that financial disclosure is essential for determining maintenance and safeguarding the rights of dependents.

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Landmark step for matrimonial cases

This ruling is being seen as a landmark step towards strengthening transparency in matrimonial cases, ensuring that parties cannot conceal income to evade legal responsibilities.