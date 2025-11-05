 Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Shahjahanpur Father Beats 17-Year-Old Daughter To Death For Talking To Boyfriend, Flees Scene
In a chilling case of honour killing in Shahjahanpur’s Roza area, a man allegedly beat his 17-year-old daughter to death after catching her talking to her boyfriend over the phone. The accused father fled the scene soon after the crime, while police have launched a search operation to trace him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:39 AM IST
Police in Shahjahanpur launch manhunt after father kills daughter in alleged honour killing | File Photo

Victim Wanted to Marry Local Youth Despite Family’s Opposition

The incident occurred in Sutnera village, where the girl had been in a relationship with a local youth despite her father’s repeated objections. According to police, she insisted on marrying the boy, ignoring her family’s warnings. On Tuesday, the father saw her speaking to the youth on the phone and, in a fit of rage, began to thrash her with a stick. The brutal assault proved fatal.

Police Launch Manhunt for Absconding Accused

As news of the killing spread, panic gripped the village. A police team, along with forensic experts, reached the spot and collected evidence. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed that the father attacked his daughter with a stick, leading to her death.

The body has been sent for postmortem, and police are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused.

