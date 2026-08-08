Uttar Pradesh: Helicopter Flower Shower By CM Yogi Adityanath Lifts Kanwar Pilgrims’ Spirits In Meerut | VIDEO

Yogi Adityanath showers flower petals on Kanwar pilgrims in Meerut while a helicopter flower shower continues along the Kanwar route during the Shravan Yatra | AI Generated Image

Meerut, August 8, 2026: Kanwar pilgrims travelling through Meerut said they felt encouraged after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed them with a shower of flower petals during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Petals were also showered from a helicopter along parts of the pilgrimage route, drawing enthusiastic responses from devotees chanting “Har Har Mahadev” and “Har Har Bam Bam”.

The pilgrims, many of whom have been walking for several days carrying Gangajal from Haridwar to Shiva temples in different states, said the gesture boosted their morale amid the physically demanding journey.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) showers petals on 'kanwariyas' in Meerut.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/F6Yc1uAN11 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2026

Pilgrims Describe Emotional Moment

Rahul, a devotee travelling from Haridwar to Faridabad, said the Chief Minister’s presence among the Kanwariyas was a matter of pride and that he viewed the flower shower as recognition of their faith and devotion.

Rohit, a resident of Delhi participating in the pilgrimage, said that despite the fatigue caused by long-distance walking in humid weather, the helicopter flower shower and the Chief Minister’s appearance energised the pilgrims. Other devotees travelling with him described the welcome in Meerut as a memorable experience during their journey to offer Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva.

Mukul, a Kanwariya from Ghaziabad, said the Chief Minister’s monitoring of arrangements along the route reflected the administration’s seriousness about the pilgrimage and conveyed that Kanwariyas were being treated with respect.

Anuj, another pilgrim from Delhi, said he would remember the flower shower and the welcome in Meerut long after completing the pilgrimage.

Women Devotees Praise Arrangements

Lakshmi, who arrived carrying a Kanwar from Bulandshahr, described the flower shower as an emotional and joyful moment for Shiva devotees. Vijaya and Jayanti from Hapur also appreciated the arrangements made for women Kanwariyas during the Yatra and said the welcome in Meerut would remain a lasting memory.

Following the flower shower, devotees continued towards their destinations chanting “Bam Bam Bhole”, carrying saffron flags and, in some cases, the Tricolour. The decorated routes, devotional slogans, and floral welcome added to the festive atmosphere surrounding the pilgrimage.

Large Crowds Gather Along Route

According to local officials and organisers, many Kanwariyas from neighbouring states had stayed at camps near the venue since Friday night after learning about the Chief Minister’s proposed visit. When Yogi Adityanath arrived, large crowds of devotees gathered along the route. Flower showers reportedly continued for around 20 minutes, with petals also being dropped from a helicopter as administrative and police teams supervised the arrangements.

Decorated Kanwars accompanied by DJ music systems were also seen moving along the route, and security personnel were deployed, including officers in plain clothes, to manage the crowds and ensure that traffic movement on the National Highway was not disrupted.

Public representatives from the BJP as well as leaders from NDA constituent parties were present during the programme. During the flower shower, the Chief Minister invited Bijnor MP Chandan Chauhan of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Baghpat MP Rajkumar Sangwan to join him in welcoming the Kanwar pilgrims.